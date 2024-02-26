King Charles' Recovery Video Raises More Red Flags About Kate Middleton's Break From The Spotlight
King Charles III's hospitalization was historic for a sad reason: January 17, 2024, marked the first day in history that the hospital stays of two members of the royal family were announced. It was announced that Catherine, Princess of Wales, was in the hospital after undergoing an unspecified abdominal surgery, and that King Charles would soon be undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate. During his hospital stay, the king was diagnosed with cancer. The public is still unaware of the nature of Kate's surgery, and the type and stage of Charles' cancer haven't been publicly revealed. Yet, the public is picking up a few clues from what the royals are willing to share, and some fans believe that a recent video featuring Charles may be a bad sign about Kate.
Kate is taking a break from the public eye amid her surgery recovery. According to a statement from Kensington Palace, she's likely to be on leave until the Easter holiday is finished (via Town & Country). Consequently, the public hasn't seen or heard from the royal in over a month. Yet, despite his cancer diagnosis, Charles has made a few appearances. When he was discharged from the London Clinic on January 29, Charles smiled and waved at fans as he and Queen Camilla headed to their car to return home. On February 23, a video was posted courtesy of The Royal Family's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, which shows Charles reading get well cards and looking happy. This has left many fans who have been concerned about Kate's continued absence from the public eye wondering why something similar hasn't been seen from the Princess of Wales.
Why King Charles' video is causing concern
The heartwarming video shared by The Royal Family's X account shows King Charles III looking well and reading cards full of kind words sent to him by the public. Text on the video says that since Charles' diagnosis was announced, he has received over 7,000 pieces of mail from fans. The video ends with a quote from the king, himself: "Such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement." This video accomplished what was clearly the royals' goal: to show the public that Charles is doing well and appreciative of the support. Yet, it also made Kate Middleton's absence from the public eye even more glaring and a bit concerning.
✉️ The King has had a chance to read a wide selection of the thousands of Get Well cards and letters that have been sent to Buckingham Palace since his diagnosis.
🖋️ Thank you to all those who have written in. pic.twitter.com/Ok7YGMb3h7
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 23, 2024
Many fans already believe that there are details about Kate's surgery that don't add up, which means that her continued absence is just adding fuel to the fire. Amidst the supportive comments on the video of Charles, one X-user simply wrote, "Where is Kate?" Another user retweeted the video with the caption: "Kensington Palace loves to make video montages of Prince William and family. Where's their video showing Kate Middleton (or someone close to her) going thru the cards she's received like this one for KCIII? #WhereIsKate."
The #WhereIsKate hashtag is blowing up all over social media, proving that the concern for the Princess of Wales is mounting. So, while she is planning to be out until after Easter, the public may not be able to wait that long for an update.