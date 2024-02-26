King Charles' Recovery Video Raises More Red Flags About Kate Middleton's Break From The Spotlight

King Charles III's hospitalization was historic for a sad reason: January 17, 2024, marked the first day in history that the hospital stays of two members of the royal family were announced. It was announced that Catherine, Princess of Wales, was in the hospital after undergoing an unspecified abdominal surgery, and that King Charles would soon be undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate. During his hospital stay, the king was diagnosed with cancer. The public is still unaware of the nature of Kate's surgery, and the type and stage of Charles' cancer haven't been publicly revealed. Yet, the public is picking up a few clues from what the royals are willing to share, and some fans believe that a recent video featuring Charles may be a bad sign about Kate.

Kate is taking a break from the public eye amid her surgery recovery. According to a statement from Kensington Palace, she's likely to be on leave until the Easter holiday is finished (via Town & Country). Consequently, the public hasn't seen or heard from the royal in over a month. Yet, despite his cancer diagnosis, Charles has made a few appearances. When he was discharged from the London Clinic on January 29, Charles smiled and waved at fans as he and Queen Camilla headed to their car to return home. On February 23, a video was posted courtesy of The Royal Family's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, which shows Charles reading get well cards and looking happy. This has left many fans who have been concerned about Kate's continued absence from the public eye wondering why something similar hasn't been seen from the Princess of Wales.