Signs William Lipton Won't Ditch General Hospital Amid New Amazon Series Role

It was nice to see William Lipton return as Cameron Webber on the February 7, 2024 episode of "General Hospital." In March 2023, Soap Opera Digest reported that Cameron was being written out of the show and headed to Stanford University, while Lipton was simultaneously taking a break to also attend college. The outlet reported that Lipton clarified his status and was fully expecting to return to Port Charles after the end of the school year, and that he'd posted on an unnamed social media site that "GH" was integral to his life, "and while I'm not planning on leaving yet, I just want everyone to know how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing community."

But now it's been announced by The Hollywood Reporter on February 26 that Lipton's band, The Runarounds, will be getting their own television series of the same name. The group was originally formed when Jonas Pate, who created the hit Netflix series "Outer Banks," needed a band for a season three episode and put out a call for musicians. The musical group has stayed together, even performing on "GH" at Trina Robinson's (Tabyana Ali) party on the September 6, 2022 episode.

There will only be eight episodes in the first season of Amazon's "The Runarounds," and considering Lipton returned for the funeral of Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), it doesn't look like he'll stay away from Port Charles permanently.