Signs William Lipton Won't Ditch General Hospital Amid New Amazon Series Role
It was nice to see William Lipton return as Cameron Webber on the February 7, 2024 episode of "General Hospital." In March 2023, Soap Opera Digest reported that Cameron was being written out of the show and headed to Stanford University, while Lipton was simultaneously taking a break to also attend college. The outlet reported that Lipton clarified his status and was fully expecting to return to Port Charles after the end of the school year, and that he'd posted on an unnamed social media site that "GH" was integral to his life, "and while I'm not planning on leaving yet, I just want everyone to know how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing community."
But now it's been announced by The Hollywood Reporter on February 26 that Lipton's band, The Runarounds, will be getting their own television series of the same name. The group was originally formed when Jonas Pate, who created the hit Netflix series "Outer Banks," needed a band for a season three episode and put out a call for musicians. The musical group has stayed together, even performing on "GH" at Trina Robinson's (Tabyana Ali) party on the September 6, 2022 episode.
There will only be eight episodes in the first season of Amazon's "The Runarounds," and considering Lipton returned for the funeral of Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), it doesn't look like he'll stay away from Port Charles permanently.
Other actors have also taken time off from General Hospital
On Februrary 26, "General Hospital" star William Lipton shared The Hollywood Reporter's article about his upcoming series, "The Runarounds," on Instagram, captioning it, "Where are we going, fellas? To the top, Johnny!" That was a sly reference to the early days of the Beatles when they were struggling, and John Lennon would raise the band's spirits by shouting the question to which the others would give the now iconic reply.
In recent years, "GH" has been much more forgiving with their actors, allowing them time off to pursue other projects. Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain) not only stars simultaneously in Hallmark films, but has also signed a three-year contract with Great American Family, and he doesn't seem to be leaving Port Charles. Nicholas Chavez has also taken a break from the sudser to play Lyle Menendez in a new streaming series called "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" for Netflix, but he also plans on returning once that production is completed. Spencer Cassadine and the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) both tumbled off of a boat and were presumed dead, and Pohl's disappearance had fans fuming, although she'll probably return at some point.
There's a lot of story potential with Cameron Webber, and if his brief return is any indication of his dedication to "GH," we're confident Lipton can have his cake and eat it too!