Kellie Pickler Has Had Quite The Transformation

The following article mentions suicide, substance misuse, and domestic abuse.

Kellie Pickler is perhaps best known for competing on "American Idol," but that's far from the only thing the country singer has done. She's a true Renaissance woman, someone who's determined to conquer every aspect of the entertainment industry. "I feel that today in the entertainment world it's all about building your brand," she told Broadway World in 2016. "I don't think it's about limiting yourself to just one profession. I think you can do it all."

Pickler has, indeed, done it all. (Okay, except maybe Broadway ... though she hopes to get there someday.) She's been a singer and an actor; she's been the host of both radio shows and talk shows; and she's been a reality television mainstay across three different shows.

While it may seem like Pickler is on top of the entertainment world, her life has also been marked by tragedy, from a difficult upbringing in North Carolina to more recent losses that have defined her personal life. Her career has been one of constant reinvention and transformation, but Pickler herself has had to transform. She's had to find the inner strength to just keep moving when the world seems set against her. "Everyone pays their dues in different ways," she told The Oregonian. "When you're in this business for a while, you're always going to have to pay your dues. Nothing is going to be handed to you." Here's how Kellie Pickler did it.