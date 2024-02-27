Donald Trump Jr. Recalls Scary Incident With Ex-Wife Vanessa After Alleged Threat
What's worse than receiving a menacing letter in an envelope full of unidentified white powder? As the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., can attest, receiving threatening mail twice. The second of the two alarming incidents occurred on the evening of Monday, February 26, 2024, when emergency crews showed up at the Palm Beach residence of Donald Jr. in response to the mysterious piece of mail.
A spokesman for Donald Jr. told ABC News that the white substance had been tested, but the results were inconclusive. The spokesman did clarify that emergency responders did not think the powder posed a threat. Donald Jr. spoke out about the incident, and about the first time something like this happened to him when he was still married to Vanessa Trump in 2018.
"This type of crap is unacceptable," Donald Jr. told the Daily Caller. "This is actually the second white powder substance envelope that's been mailed to me. The last time we had this happen, it was during my father's presidency and my then-wife opened it up with my kids by her side."
Donald Trump Jr. said people will ignore this attack because of his family name
While speaking to the Daily Caller about the February 2024 incident, Donald Trump Jr. said he was saddened by the tense and, in this case, threatening political climate that prompted the attack. However, he made it clear he was just as troubled by what he perceived as a lack of appropriate response or justice because some people disapproved of his family.
"This is now the second time a demented leftist has mailed me a death threat with white powder," Trump told MXMN News. "If this happened twice to a prominent Democrat, there would be hearings in Congress. But since my last name is Trump, the media will move on in a day. The hatred the left has for my family knows no bounds."
The man convicted of sending Trump's first threatening letter, Daniel Frisiello, sent many similar packages to other prominent Republican and Democratic politicians. Per Reuters, Frisiello was sentenced to five years of probation, including one year of in-home detention and restitution fees. WFLA reported that the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is working with the U.S. Secret Service to investigate the incident, but the Secret Service has no comment at the time of this writing.