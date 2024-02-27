Donald Trump Jr. Recalls Scary Incident With Ex-Wife Vanessa After Alleged Threat

What's worse than receiving a menacing letter in an envelope full of unidentified white powder? As the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., can attest, receiving threatening mail twice. The second of the two alarming incidents occurred on the evening of Monday, February 26, 2024, when emergency crews showed up at the Palm Beach residence of Donald Jr. in response to the mysterious piece of mail.

A spokesman for Donald Jr. told ABC News that the white substance had been tested, but the results were inconclusive. The spokesman did clarify that emergency responders did not think the powder posed a threat. Donald Jr. spoke out about the incident, and about the first time something like this happened to him when he was still married to Vanessa Trump in 2018.

"This type of crap is unacceptable," Donald Jr. told the Daily Caller. "This is actually the second white powder substance envelope that's been mailed to me. The last time we had this happen, it was during my father's presidency and my then-wife opened it up with my kids by her side."