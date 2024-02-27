The Most Inappropriate Outfits Worn By Taylor Swift

In each of Taylor Swift's musical eras, she has shed her previous aesthetic and reinvented herself, becoming something of a fashion chameleon. Over the years, she's gone from country girl to pop princess to indie queen — and most of the time, she nails each and every look. But now and then, Taylor Swift's clothes end up on a "worst outfits" list. In fact, a few of the pop star's looks have been downright inappropriate for the occasion.

Just take the time when the singer wore a white dress to a friend's wedding. Way to steal thunder! Or what about the time when she wore a flowing maxi gown while clambering around on the Folklore cabin during the Eras Tour? Dangerous! Or there was the time when she chose a tiny crop top for her New Year's Eve performance in New York City. That must have been freezing!

Let's take a look back through some of Taylor Swift's most inappropriate outfit choices over the years.