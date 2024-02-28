Prince William Ignited Rumors About His Marriage To Kate Middleton With A Single Statement

In the wake of her abdominal surgery and subsequent period of recovery, rumors about Kate Middleton's health crisis are drawing plenty of suspicion. Catherine, Princess of Wales' absence from the public eye since her mid-January stay at the London Clinic doesn't come entirely as a surprise, since a statement from Kensington Palace informed the world that she'd be resting and recuperating privately until after the Easter holiday. Yet, the extent of the radio silence from the Princess of Wales during her time in recovery has sparked skepticism among royal fans. And, one statement from William, Prince of Wales has some folks thinking that perhaps the mysterious nature of Kate's time away from the public has less to do with her health problems and more to do with her marriage.

On February 20, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a statement from William acknowledging the suffering that continues to build as a result of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Despite the statement being posted by the royal couple's joint account, multiple details indicated that this statement was from William, alone. This is highly unusual, and whether a subtle message about the Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage was intended in this call for peace, the public is certainly picking up on one.