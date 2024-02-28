Where Are Kate Middleton And Prince William's Children? Their Disappearance Raises Suspicion
Catherine, Princess of Wales has conspicuously withdrawn from public engagements since her surgery in January, fueling speculations — and a slew of wild theories — among royal watchers and the media. It was reported in January that Kate underwent a scheduled stomach surgery. Her procedure coincided with the health issues of King Charles, who also underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate that same month. He subsequently announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer in February.
While the palace has confirmed that Kate's health scare is not cancer-related, the disappearance of Kate and William's children from the spotlight has some people worried that things may be much more severe than initially thought. "Why haven't the Wales kiddos been photographed going to school??" wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter. "How has this slipped by the paparazzi?! Not a single photo of them since the announcement of their mum's surgery."
The royal children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, reportedly did not visit their mother while she was treated in a private hospital. There was a good reason for this, though, as children aren't allowed to visit the London Clinic without hospital approval. Instead, Kate is said to have kept in contact with her children through FaceTime calls. While the kids haven't been spotted in public lately, they have reportedly been reunited with their mother and have been helping her recuperate at the family home, Adelaide Cottage.
The whole family is keeping a low profile
Royal expert Ingrid Seward told People that Catherine, Princess of Wales, is recuperating at home surrounded by her children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. "I'm sure she's utterly exhausted, but she'll recover well," Seward said after Kate's release from the hospital. A source told Us Weekly that Kate was welcomed home with open arms by her kids, saying, "They've all made her some 'get well soon' cards along with some of her favorite snacks."
The family has been keeping a low profile and has presumably been ensconced in Adelaide Cottage, although they all reportedly left their home in early February to visit King Charles as he recovers at Sandringham. The family as a whole seems to have cut back on public events as Kate recovers — William even skipped out on a royal memorial on February 27 — so it makes sense that the children haven't been photographed lately
With Kate not expected back to her royal duties until after Easter, it seems that William is keeping a close eye on her and the children during this unpredictable time. "The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being – and he did not put a timescale on that," an insider told the Daily Mail on February 6. Ensuring that the children remain out of the public eye during Kate's recovery period may also serve as a means to provide them with a sense of normalcy, a priority the royal herself has emphasized during her recuperation.