Where Are Kate Middleton And Prince William's Children? Their Disappearance Raises Suspicion

Catherine, Princess of Wales has conspicuously withdrawn from public engagements since her surgery in January, fueling speculations — and a slew of wild theories — among royal watchers and the media. It was reported in January that Kate underwent a scheduled stomach surgery. Her procedure coincided with the health issues of King Charles, who also underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate that same month. He subsequently announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer in February.

While the palace has confirmed that Kate's health scare is not cancer-related, the disappearance of Kate and William's children from the spotlight has some people worried that things may be much more severe than initially thought. "Why haven't the Wales kiddos been photographed going to school??" wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter. "How has this slipped by the paparazzi?! Not a single photo of them since the announcement of their mum's surgery."

The royal children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, reportedly did not visit their mother while she was treated in a private hospital. There was a good reason for this, though, as children aren't allowed to visit the London Clinic without hospital approval. Instead, Kate is said to have kept in contact with her children through FaceTime calls. While the kids haven't been spotted in public lately, they have reportedly been reunited with their mother and have been helping her recuperate at the family home, Adelaide Cottage.