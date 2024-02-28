Why Kate Middleton's Recovery Could Be Taking So Long, According To A Surgeon

On February 5, 2024, the BBC reported that King Charles III of England was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. GB News further reported on February 26 that the King sought spiritual guidance from Archimandrite Ephraim, a Greek Orthodox monk who confirmed it, stating that Charles "has been in contact since the diagnosis and I believe he'll overcome it — Charles has a spiritual sophistication, a spiritual life."

William, Prince of Wales, is under much pressure as he's taken over for the King, who has temporarily stepped down from his duties.This move came shortly after William's wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, had undergone a planned abdominal surgery for an unknown reason, which was released in a statement by Kensington Palace on January 17. The only thing we know about her procedure is that she'll be back to her duties after Easter this year, but her continued absence from the public eye was causing concern.

William was supposed to attend the memorial for King Constantine of Greece on February 27 but skipped it for a cryptic reason, citing it was a "personal matter," which may have been due to his concern for Kate Middleton. A surgeon from the Crawford Clinic, Dr. George Crawford, explained to Nicki Swift that the reason she hasn't been seen publicly is that her recovery depends on what kind of surgery she underwent.