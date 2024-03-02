Austin Swift's Career Has Reportedly Been Hindered By Older Sister Taylor's Success
Younger siblings spend a good part of their childhoods being compared to their older siblings. And while many escape that shadow by moving to new places to forge their own paths, Austin Swift didn't take that route. After earning a bachelor's in film in 2015 from the University of Notre Dame, he started a career in the entertainment industry, where his older sister, Taylor Swift, is known and revered. Apparently, he receives a lot of offers, but they usually come with the conditional, "Can you convince Taylor to be in it?"
To Austin, this is a huge deal breaker. The youngest Swift is keen on earning a legacy based on his achievements and talent — not his sister's name. And despite his limited success, he's taking the hard route. Ironically, Austin never thought he'd love acting, given his introverted nature. But when he landed the lead role in his college's production of "Six Characters in Search of an Author," he fell in love with the creative freedom, and everything changed.
Austin worried he wasn't good enough
Austin Swift took to the cinema, but like every artist, faced feelings of self-doubt. "I got really worried I wasn't good enough," he told People of working on "Six Characters in Search of an Author." However, the actor soon realized he had to "buckle down or walk away." So he started staying behind to rehearse the entire play through the night until he was confident enough to act on the play's opening day. Taylor Swift's relationship with her brother Austin is so supportive that she attended his play instead of the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards.
Since then, Austin has worked on a few films with some big Hollywood names. In 2016, he appeared alongside Ben Affleck in "Live by Night," an action film about Boston gangsters. He also acted in "I.T.," starring Pierce Brosnan that year. In 2020, when he was featured in the film "We Summon The Darkness," Taylor shared how excited and proud she was of him on Instagram, referring to him as one of her "best pals."
Austin isn't afraid to go against the big names in the industry for Taylor
Austin is extremely supportive and protective of his sister and isn't afraid to show it. During the feud between Kanye West and Taylor Swift, Austin boldly posted a video of himself throwing out his Yeezy boots on Instagram. This could have offended some Kanye allies within the industry, but the youngest Swift posted regardless. He also seemed super proud of Taylor after she opposed Donald Trump-backed Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and urged fans to vote for Phil Bredesen instead. "When you thought you couldn't respect your best friend any more than you already do. And then you do," he wrote on Instagram.
The best part is that Taylor is just as proud of her brother. One line in the song "The Best Day" from her "Fearless" album is sweetly dedicated to Austin: "God smiles on my little brother / Inside and out, he's better than I am." The pop star has even credited Austin for his business skills. Taylor told Time Magazine that her brother was behind some of her best career ideas. "We're a small family business," she joked. The siblings also support each other's relationships. Austin is also close with Travis Kelce, just as Taylor is friends with his girlfriend, Sydney Ness. It seems the Swifts' sibling bond is worth much more than any acting roles Austin might miss out on due to their connection.