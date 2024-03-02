Austin Swift's Career Has Reportedly Been Hindered By Older Sister Taylor's Success

Austin is extremely supportive and protective of his sister and isn't afraid to show it. During the feud between Kanye West and Taylor Swift, Austin boldly posted a video of himself throwing out his Yeezy boots on Instagram. This could have offended some Kanye allies within the industry, but the youngest Swift posted regardless. He also seemed super proud of Taylor after she opposed Donald Trump-backed Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and urged fans to vote for Phil Bredesen instead. "When you thought you couldn't respect your best friend any more than you already do. And then you do," he wrote on Instagram.

The best part is that Taylor is just as proud of her brother. One line in the song "The Best Day" from her "Fearless" album is sweetly dedicated to Austin: "God smiles on my little brother / Inside and out, he's better than I am." The pop star has even credited Austin for his business skills. Taylor told Time Magazine that her brother was behind some of her best career ideas. "We're a small family business," she joked. The siblings also support each other's relationships. Austin is also close with Travis Kelce, just as Taylor is friends with his girlfriend, Sydney Ness. It seems the Swifts' sibling bond is worth much more than any acting roles Austin might miss out on due to their connection.