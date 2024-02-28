Why It's Time To Start Worrying About Kate Middleton

Ever since Kensington Palace shared news of Kate Middleton's unexpected abdominal surgery in January, the public has been in speculation mode about the princess's health journey. Though the brief statement revealed that the royal's procedure was successful, few details about her health condition along with the known information regarding her projected recovery time drew many questions from supporters.

"It is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." So far, Middleton has stuck to this advice, keeping out of the public eye despite the concern it seems to have fostered.

While the media has received nothing but positive reports from Kensington Palace, royal enthusiasts have run rampant with wild conspiracies about Middleton's health. As the royal clearly asked for privacy during her convalescence, this fact is enough to concern those hoping for her speedy recovery.