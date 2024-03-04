Jason Kelce's A-List Interactions Made Him The True Winner Of Super Bowl 2024

Jason Kelce had a marvelous time at the Super Bowl 2024 afterparty, but even the actual game was full of surprises. Since he shared a suite with Taylor Swift, all the big names wanted to see her, which led to Jason having several star-studded interactions throughout the night. However, went as viral as his first meeting with Ice Spice. People took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their surprise at the unlikely duo's interaction.

Users wondered what they talked about, and someone had a theory that the newly-retired Philadelphia Eagles star referenced her 2024 release "Think U The S***(Fart)" and asked her which one of the two he was. For some, it was also hard to believe that Swift had such a diverse group from different corners of life. In an episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Jason shared that Ice Spice was a sweet person and remembered that she went by "Ice."

Jason said he eventually settled down and tried to enjoy the game with another one of Swift's close friends, Miles Teller. While they were discussing football, the "Blank Space" songstress called out to him. "All of a sudden I hear Taylor behind me like, 'Jason, turn around!' And Paul McCartney is standing right there," he said. "I'm like, 'What the heck is this?! There's royalty in the office?!' Oh my gosh." All in all, it was a great night for the Kelces. While Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs bagged the Lombardi trophy, Jason went home with the memories of all his star-studded interactions.