Jason Kelce's A-List Interactions Made Him The True Winner Of Super Bowl 2024
Jason Kelce had a marvelous time at the Super Bowl 2024 afterparty, but even the actual game was full of surprises. Since he shared a suite with Taylor Swift, all the big names wanted to see her, which led to Jason having several star-studded interactions throughout the night. However, went as viral as his first meeting with Ice Spice. People took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their surprise at the unlikely duo's interaction.
Users wondered what they talked about, and someone had a theory that the newly-retired Philadelphia Eagles star referenced her 2024 release "Think U The S***(Fart)" and asked her which one of the two he was. For some, it was also hard to believe that Swift had such a diverse group from different corners of life. In an episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Jason shared that Ice Spice was a sweet person and remembered that she went by "Ice."
Jason said he eventually settled down and tried to enjoy the game with another one of Swift's close friends, Miles Teller. While they were discussing football, the "Blank Space" songstress called out to him. "All of a sudden I hear Taylor behind me like, 'Jason, turn around!' And Paul McCartney is standing right there," he said. "I'm like, 'What the heck is this?! There's royalty in the office?!' Oh my gosh." All in all, it was a great night for the Kelces. While Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs bagged the Lombardi trophy, Jason went home with the memories of all his star-studded interactions.
Jason Kelce felt a little overwhelmed by the celeb interactions
On "New Heights," Jason Kelce admitted that he didn't get to properly watch Usher's Super Bowl 2024 performance because of all the celebs pouring in to see Taylor Swift. "I think this was my first, really, understanding kind of some of the things she has to deal with on a lot of bases," Jason recalled. "There were so many star-studded people there. Everyone wants to come see her. The suite's only so big. It was overwhelming, to be honest with you."
However, he was still chuffed to meet Shaquille O'Neal and Keegan-Michael Key. His brother, Travis Kelce, noted that A-lister interactions had become a part of his partner's everyday life, so she had learned to handle them well. Jason was also pleased to share that he watched Adele in Las Vegas and gushed about her vocal talents and heartfelt ballads. Although Jason kept his cool around these celebs, his wife, Kylie Kelce, was initially worried about him creating a bad first impression on the A-lister closest to Travis' heart.
Speaking on another "New Heights" episode, Jason shared he first met Swift at a Chiefs vs. Bills game in January 2024. Before the event, his wife Kylie Kelce warned him to remain composed around the singer. Naturally, the night featured a shirtless Jason screaming out of the VIP suite in the winter. He gave Kylie a heads-up before he took his shirt off, and she strongly advised him against it, but he thought it was a great idea.
Taylor Swift's fame has brought a major downside for the Kelce family
Travis Kelce joked on the brothers' podcast that Jason wanted to set Taylor Swift's initial expectations of him low so she would be pleasantly surprised by how great he actually is. Jason further explained that his high-energy persona was an essential component of the "Jason Kelce charm." Travis reassured him that he had nothing to worry about because Swift already adored him after their slightly chaotic first meet.
Since then, the "Shake It Off" singer seems to have grown close to Jason. While the brothers discussed the Chiefs' AFC Championship celebrations, the former Eagles player noted that many of Travis' closest family members stepped on the field to celebrate his win, and Swift was included. We also saw the singer and retired football player comfortably chatting at the Super Bowl 2024 afterparty while Jason had his arm around her.
While Swift's arrival to their family has brought on tons of great things, it hasn't been all peachy. While appearing on "The Big Podcast With Shaq," Jason explained the scary downsides of Travis' high-profile romance with Swift for his family. "[Travis] had to completely move out of his house. People were just staying by his house," he recalled. "The first day he moved into the new house ... a gated community, someone knocks on a window of the house." As for Travis, he takes cues from Swift when it comes to public scrutiny.