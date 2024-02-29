What You Never Knew About Richard Lewis' BoKu Commercials

While we were laughing at Richard Lewis lamenting his life's woes in the early '90s BoKu commercials, he was pulling off a feat of acting he would later liken to Robert DeNiro's performance in "Raging Bull." The ads featured Lewis at his best — dry, exasperated, and woefully mistreated. And in a way, some of that suffering might not have been an act.

In a 2020 interview revisiting the BoKu ads, the comedian told Vulture that when he heard of the resurgence in interest in the decades-old commercials, "I thought I had died and gone to heaven; a f***ing practical joke." He also confessed a secret likely lost on viewers as they watched Lewis happily sip glass after glass of BoKu juice.

"I mean, I don't like fruit juice," Lewis confessed. "I'm not a fruit juice fan, so for me to have pulled this off is like ... De Niro putting on 70 pounds for 'Raging Bull.' I'm the De Niro of commercials with this one." Still, the creative freedom the brand allowed the comedian made sipping on the adult fruit juice a bit more palatable.