What Happened To Vince Vaughn? Why The Star Took A Step Back From Acting

Actor Vince Vaughn rose to prominence in the 1990s with his breakout role in the acclaimed 1996 comedy film "Swingers." He became a fixture in several other well-received comedies, including 2003's "Old School," 2004's "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," and his 2006 hit film, "The Break-Up," in which he starred alongside Jennifer Aniston. The latter film earned over $100 million in the United States. However, after such a string of successful projects, it seemed that Vaughn's acting career has taken a backseat in recent years.

Vaughn stepped away from acting for several reasons, one of which may have to do with a string of poorly performing films. "The Dilemma" in 2011 brought in just $17.8 million during opening weekend, with a budget of $70 million. His 2012 movie, "The Watch," seemed to fare even worse at the box office, earning just $12.8 million during the opening weekend despite a $68 million budget. It appears these films didn't resonate with viewers, and Vaughn believes several factors may have impacted his performances and desire to be creative, turning his attention elsewhere. "You get sucked onto a sort of conveyer belt," he told GQ in 2015. "It's the cliché, but it's true. I started doing what I would now call assembly-line comedies." Here are the other factors that affected his career.