The Transformation Of Leo Woodall

There's no question that Leo Woodall's star is on the rise. Born in London in 1996, Woodall doesn't have many screen credits under his belt. Nevertheless, he's made a big impact with the few roles he has taken.

Woodall's big break came early in his career when he landed a high-profile role in the critically acclaimed HBO hit "The White Lotus," placing him squarely on Hollywood's radar. In fact, no one is more amazed at how his career has skyrocketed than Woodall himself. "It shouldn't really have happened for me at that point," he reflected in an interview with The Guardian. "'White Lotus is star-studded show and I was not a star." That's certainly changed — he followed up that attention-grabbing role by starring in Netflix's "One Day," a major hit that catapulted him to an even higher tier of stardom.

The actor's future is surely bright, and fans are anticipating even greater success to come. Until then, take a look at his journey thus far, and experience the transformation of Leo Woodall.