Prince William Parties In Wrexham Without Kate Middleton Amid Her Surgery Recovery

As Catherine, Princess of Wales takes her time recovering from abdominal surgery, her husband William, Prince of Wales has been moving forward with his royal duties. He attended a charity gala and chatted with Tom Cruise, as well as donned a tux for the BAFTA Awards. It wasn't until he had planned to do a reading in late February, honoring the late King Constantine of Greece, that his schedule hit a bump.

Kensington Palace released a statement that Willian would be skipping his godfather's royal memorial service, citing a "personal matter." His abrupt absence caused the public to speculate about what was going on behind the scenes, and what it might have to do with Kate. When all sorts of wild theories began popping up with no end in sight, Kensington Palace released another statement that confirmed the princess was still "doing well."

Well enough, it seems, that days later, Prince William headed to Wales on March 1 in honor of St. David's Day, with an agenda geared toward celebrating all things Welsh. While his visit included such docile and properly royal duties as visiting a school and watching children sing traditional Welsh folk songs, he also indulged in decidedly more adult activities, like pouring cider from the tap and doing a shot of whiskey — quite a different scene from a memorial service.