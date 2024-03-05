The George Santos And Jimmy Kimmel Legal Drama, Explained

Jimmy Kimmel's latest comedic masterpiece may have landed him — and Disney — into some hot water. On February 17, 2024, former U.S. Representative George Santos filed a lawsuit against the late-night host for sending him video requests on Cameo with the hidden intent of showcasing them on his show. AP News reports that the lawsuit includes accusations of "copyright infringement, fraudulent inducement, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment," along with a request for $750,000 in damages.

Considering Kimmel himself admitted to tricking Santos, who was dismissed from Congress for fraud, the former congressman might have a case. During a December 8, 2023, episode of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show, the host disclosed to his audience and viewers that he had sent some "ridiculous requests" to Santos via the Cameo app.

Introducing a new segment of his show, "Will Santos Say It?" Kimmel shared three cameos Santos agreed to, which had the audience in stitches. One of the requests was for a video congratulating a mother "on the successful cloning of her beloved schnauzer, Adolf." Santos' congratulatory video concluded with a kiss, to which Kimmel replied, "Muah to you too." The host promised more Cameo videos in the upcoming weeks.