The George Santos And Jimmy Kimmel Legal Drama, Explained
Jimmy Kimmel's latest comedic masterpiece may have landed him — and Disney — into some hot water. On February 17, 2024, former U.S. Representative George Santos filed a lawsuit against the late-night host for sending him video requests on Cameo with the hidden intent of showcasing them on his show. AP News reports that the lawsuit includes accusations of "copyright infringement, fraudulent inducement, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment," along with a request for $750,000 in damages.
Considering Kimmel himself admitted to tricking Santos, who was dismissed from Congress for fraud, the former congressman might have a case. During a December 8, 2023, episode of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show, the host disclosed to his audience and viewers that he had sent some "ridiculous requests" to Santos via the Cameo app.
Introducing a new segment of his show, "Will Santos Say It?" Kimmel shared three cameos Santos agreed to, which had the audience in stitches. One of the requests was for a video congratulating a mother "on the successful cloning of her beloved schnauzer, Adolf." Santos' congratulatory video concluded with a kiss, to which Kimmel replied, "Muah to you too." The host promised more Cameo videos in the upcoming weeks.
George Santos requested $20,000 from Jimmy Kimmel before the lawsuit
Before his cameos appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," George Santos had turned his expulsion from Congress into an internet joke and had become a quick hit on Cameo. According to CNN, Santos was doing so well that his prices had shot up from $250 to $350 as of December 6, 2023, only five days after being forced out of Capitol Hill. His Cameo profile even described him as the "expelled congressman."
Days after Jimmy Kimmel started the "Will Santos Say It?" segment, he shared that the former congress member had requested $20,000 as compensation. The comedian mentioned that, in response, he suggested that Santos should have been thanking him for helping to boost his rates instead.
Despite the former politician's demands, Kimmel shared another Cameo video on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," where Santos was asked to congratulate a blind woman on passing her driving test. As expected, the former Rep made the video, congratulating Julia, adding, "You prove that even the legally blind can do it." Kimmel didn't look like he had any plans to quit posting the videos.
Jimmy Kimmel still had George Santos jokes after getting sued
On the December 12 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the comedian joked about how amusing it would be to get "sued by George Santos for fraud." After the former U.S. Representative did sue him, he continued to joke about the situation. "I am currently embroiled in what may be the most preposterous lawsuit of all time," Jimmy Kimmel said during a February 21 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "George Santos, a man Republicans kicked out of Congress for being a fraud, is suing me for fraud," he quipped with a feigned look of astonishment.
The host denied wrongdoing, restating that the show did a "nice thing" for Santos by supporting his Cameo business. Kimmel also took another swipe at him, referencing one of the wild reveals that led to George Santos' expulsion from Congress. He compared the allegations against himself with Santos' alleged use of a fake name to defraud people on GoFundMe. "And if there's one thing George Santos will not stand for, it's using a fake name under false pretenses." Regardless of whether the lawsuit makes it to trial, Kimmel appears utterly unfazed.