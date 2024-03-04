Queen Camilla's Break From Royal Duties Stirs Up Major Backlash

Queen Camilla has been helping to fill in for King Charles since he announced her cancer diagnosis. Days after the announcement, she traveled hours by car in bad weather to attend a charity concert on the king's behalf. On Valentine's Day, Camilla went to a Shakespeare celebration solo and, at the end of the month, she met with Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska. At the beginning of March, however, the queen's schedule was cleared until March 11, when Camilla will sub in for Charles for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Palace sources note that Camilla's vacation is typical of her annual schedule. However, with Charles' cancer treatment and Catherine, Princess of Wales' continued absence from the public as she recovers from abdominal surgery, it leaves fewer senior royals to make appearances. Although William, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; and Prince Edward and Sophie, Duke of Duchess of Edinburgh, are busy carrying out duties, some people believe Camilla shouldn't be taking time off now. "I think the optics of that are absolutely shocking," royal commentator Victoria Mather explained to Leading Britain's Conversation. "She's only done 13 engagements, 13 things in the last five weeks." Mather also noted that unlike many people, Camilla has a staff to take care of household chores and responsibilities.

Kevin Maguire, associate editor of the Mirror, also expressed doubt about Camilla taking a break. "She's not working on a construction site or cleaning in a hospital. She's unveiled a couple of plaques, Maguire informed "Good Morning Britain."