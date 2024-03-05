British Royals Katy Perry Has A Connection To

Celebrities are about as close to royalty as Americans can get. American singer Katy Perry isn't just Hollywood royalty, however — she's also got ties to some British royals. Perry has connections with King Charles III, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

Perry and Charles work together with his charity the British Asian Trust. Even before 2020, when Charles made Perry a British Asian Trust ambassador, she was a supporter of the charity and had met the then-prince at one of its prior events. When it was time for Charles' coronation, Perry accepted the invitation to perform and stayed in Windsor Castle. However, she had an awkward run-in with Charles and Queen Camilla (literally) while running through the castle.

On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the "Swish Swish" singer said that people are meant to walk in a specific direction through the Windsor Castle corridors. Following the coronation concert, Perry was in a rush with her team to meet Charles, Camilla, and Lionel Richie for an "American Idol" video. While running through the castle hallways, Perry bumped into the king and queen and realized she had gone the wrong direction. The royal couple were good sports and still made their cameo on "American Idol."