British Royals Katy Perry Has A Connection To

Celebrities are about as close to royalty as Americans can get. American singer Katy Perry isn't just Hollywood royalty, however — she's also got ties to some British royals. Perry has connections with King Charles III, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.
Perry and Charles work together with his charity the British Asian Trust. Even before 2020, when Charles made Perry a British Asian Trust ambassador, she was a supporter of the charity and had met the then-prince at one of its prior events. When it was time for Charles' coronation, Perry accepted the invitation to perform and stayed in Windsor Castle. However, she had an awkward run-in with Charles and Queen Camilla (literally) while running through the castle.
On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the "Swish Swish" singer said that people are meant to walk in a specific direction through the Windsor Castle corridors. Following the coronation concert, Perry was in a rush with her team to meet Charles, Camilla, and Lionel Richie for an "American Idol" video. While running through the castle hallways, Perry bumped into the king and queen and realized she had gone the wrong direction. The royal couple were good sports and still made their cameo on "American Idol."
Katy Perry and her famous fiancé are neighbors with Harry and Meghan
King Charles III and Katy Perry's connection has seemingly always been a positive one — but her other royal connection started out with a speculated feud. In 2018, Perry told Entertainment Tonight she was "so happy" for Harry and Meghan following their wedding — but referring to Meghan's dress, the "American Idol" host said, "I would have done one more fitting." Perry also said she liked Kate Middleton's wedding dress better. "I'm sorry," Perry added. "I'm never not going to tell the truth. One more fitting, but I love you."
Meghan reportedly held a grudge against Perry for those remarks. In 2022, Express reported that Meghan and Harry moved to the same neighborhood as Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom. An insider told the outlet how Bloom would let them know of "anything suspicious" happening in the neighborhood, and Harry and Orlando built a friendship (or, at the very least, an acquaintanceship) on their disdain for the paparazzi.
"However," the source for Express continued, "Meghan is keenly aware of a comment that Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and is notorious for holding a grudge."
Meghan and Harry attended the final show of Katy Perry's Vegas residency
Any drama between the famous families is likely squashed, because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, flew to Las Vegas in November 2023 to watch Katy Perry perform. From December 2021 to November 2023, Perry had a Vegas residency called "Play." The former senior royals attended the last performance of the show, along with some other famous faces — such as musical icon Céline Dion. That particular show was also exciting because for the first time, Daisy Dove Bloom — Orlando Bloom and Perry's daughter — was seen out and about.
A fellow attendee posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the Sussexes during the performance of "Roar" at the final residency show. Meghan danced alongside her friend Misha Nonoo. Harry seemed to be enjoying himself as well and nodded to the beat of the song.
During a speech at the final "Play" performance, Perry gave her loved ones a shoutout. She could have partially been referring to Meghan and Harry when she said, "Thank you to my friends who've come out tonight to support me" (via X).