Why The Photos Of Kate Middleton's Reemergence Are Seriously Suspect
Ever since Catherine, Princess of Wales, underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024, there have been wild theories about her absence from the public eye. The speculation ranges from something simple and plausible, such as recovery from a hysterectomy, to downright ridiculous, like plastic surgery that didn't take. The state of Kate Middleton's health has been talked about at length since her operation, but the rumors continued flying when William, Prince of Wales, missed a St. George's Chapel ceremony for his late godfather King Constantine of Greece due to "personal reasons" (via The Daily Mail). Perhaps to quiet down wild rumors about Kate's recovery (that her team won't entertain), an insider from Kensington Palace told People that Kate "continues to do be doing well."
Finally, the first photo of Kate since her medical procedure emerged on March 4, 2024. TMZ shared the picture of Kate riding in the passenger seat of a car near Windsor Castle with her mother, Carole Middleton, behind the wheel.
However, many royal watchers online think the photo is somewhat suspicious. It's grainy and Kate is wearing sunglasses (and Carole isn't, even though the sun seems to be shining directly in her eyes). Is it possible there's an unnatural quality to the photo because it was staged to try and get rumors about Kate's whereabouts to stop? If that was the idea, the new photo unfortunately had the opposite effect.
Some X users spun jokes about the woman in the photo not being Kate
Avid social media users are likely to double down on a joke when prompted to stop telling it — and all the wild speculation about Catherine, Princess of Wales, since her surgery is no exception. After the March 4 photo of Kate Middleton circulated online, users on X (formerly known as Twitter) couldn't help joining the conversation. Of course, it seems very unlikely people believe some of the outlandish theories they're tossing around as jokes.
Referencing rumors that a doppelgänger would be taking Kate's place, one X user wrote, "They wanted whoever this woman is pretending to be Kate Middleton to be seen lol. That's right baby change that narrative." Another user quipped, "Y'all said Kate Middleton got a BBL [Brazilian Butt Lift] and 2 days later her mother is driving around with a Madame Tussaud's wax figure in the passenger seat." Attached was a clip of someone saying, "Y'all cannot trick me!"
The Palace will likely not rise to the bait and share further details on Kate's condition. A representative for Kate told Page Six in February 2024, "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands." Furthermore, another royal insider said the public will continue to be left in the dark about Kate's recovery. However, Kate's desire for privacy means she will likely endure more online speculation.