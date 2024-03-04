Why The Photos Of Kate Middleton's Reemergence Are Seriously Suspect

Ever since Catherine, Princess of Wales, underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024, there have been wild theories about her absence from the public eye. The speculation ranges from something simple and plausible, such as recovery from a hysterectomy, to downright ridiculous, like plastic surgery that didn't take. The state of Kate Middleton's health has been talked about at length since her operation, but the rumors continued flying when William, Prince of Wales, missed a St. George's Chapel ceremony for his late godfather King Constantine of Greece due to "personal reasons" (via The Daily Mail). Perhaps to quiet down wild rumors about Kate's recovery (that her team won't entertain), an insider from Kensington Palace told People that Kate "continues to do be doing well."

Finally, the first photo of Kate since her medical procedure emerged on March 4, 2024. TMZ shared the picture of Kate riding in the passenger seat of a car near Windsor Castle with her mother, Carole Middleton, behind the wheel.

However, many royal watchers online think the photo is somewhat suspicious. It's grainy and Kate is wearing sunglasses (and Carole isn't, even though the sun seems to be shining directly in her eyes). Is it possible there's an unnatural quality to the photo because it was staged to try and get rumors about Kate's whereabouts to stop? If that was the idea, the new photo unfortunately had the opposite effect.