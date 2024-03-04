Sarah Ferguson Gets Positive Skin Cancer Update Amid Royal Family's Health Issues

Health issues among members of the royal family have been flooding the news as of late. Luckily, though, there's at least one piece of health news coming from the royals that has fans rejoicing. Sarah Ferguson received a breast cancer diagnosis back in June 2023, followed by a skin cancer diagnosis in January 2024. However, it has now been confirmed that there has been no further spread of Ferguson's cancer.

Just as King Charles III's cancer diagnosis was discovered during a procedure for his enlarged prostate, the Duchess of York was in surgery when her malignant melanoma was discovered. In the wake of her breast cancer diagnosis, Ferguson received a mastectomy and reconstructive breast surgery. During the reconstructive surgery, multiple moles were removed to be studied, and she was diagnosed with skin cancer as a result.

In an Instagram post, Ferguson wrote, "It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was," adding, "Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I'm in good spirits." Now, as of March 2024, Ferguson's doctors have confirmed that her melanoma hasn't spread. A source close to the duchess told People, "Fortunately, they have turned out to be clear. This is the best news she could have on it at this stage."