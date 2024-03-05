Ivanka Trump's Daughter Arabella Is Growing Up To Be Her Twin In New Photos
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's daughter Arabella Kushner is growing up fast, and from Invanka's Instagram on a trip to India, Arabella is practically twinning with her mom! Arabella accompanied her parents to India for the elaborate three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Avant is the son of Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man.
In the carousel Ivanka shared, the two both have shining brown eyes and big smiles. They also both wore sparkly dresses and their hair up with some loose face-framing curls. One difference between mom and daughter is likely in the shoes — Arabella opted for white Nike sneakers with her blue glittery dress while our guess is that, instead of sneakers, Ivanka paired her sequined gold and silver sari-inspired dress with heels.
The post not only gave insight into Ivanka's time with her family but also shows that Ivanka has solidified herself into Kim Kardashian's inner circle. Kardashian commented on the post, saying, "You look gorgeous!!!!" It also seems to continue the trend of Ivanka distancing herself from her father Donald Trump since he left the White House and from the political world in general. Ivanka followed up with more photos from day two of the Indian celebrations on Instagram, and commenters continued to love the look of the mother and daughter in more traditional Indian outfits. "Ivanka and [her] daughter look like princesses," one wrote.
Arabella and Ivanka got to see Rihanna perform in India
Arabella Kushner was the only one of Ivanka Trump's three children who was pictured at the event in India, so it seems that her little brothers Theodore and Joseph stayed home. She'll certainly have a lot to tell them when she gets back. The lavish three-day event was a who's who of the rich, famous, and powerful. Along with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the guest list included Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Magician David Blaine performed as did Rihanna — she was reportedly paid upwards of $6 million to sing, and Ivanka included a short clip of Rihanna's performance in her Instagram post where it looks like she went all out with dancers and an elaborate stage.
If that's what goes on for the pre-wedding events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, we can't guess what the wedding itself will be like. There's a pretty high bar for Ambani weddings and spectacles. When Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's only daughter, got married in 2018, Beyoncé performed. A private Beyoncé concert? Not a bad way to kick off a marriage! How anyone could top that — or a Rihanna pre-wedding concert — we don't know.
Hopefully, Ivanka will continue to have more mother-daughter moments like this with Arabella, and, of course, share them on her Instagram for the world to see!