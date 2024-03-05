Ivanka Trump's Daughter Arabella Is Growing Up To Be Her Twin In New Photos

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's daughter Arabella Kushner is growing up fast, and from Invanka's Instagram on a trip to India, Arabella is practically twinning with her mom! Arabella accompanied her parents to India for the elaborate three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Avant is the son of Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man.

In the carousel Ivanka shared, the two both have shining brown eyes and big smiles. They also both wore sparkly dresses and their hair up with some loose face-framing curls. One difference between mom and daughter is likely in the shoes — Arabella opted for white Nike sneakers with her blue glittery dress while our guess is that, instead of sneakers, Ivanka paired her sequined gold and silver sari-inspired dress with heels.

The post not only gave insight into Ivanka's time with her family but also shows that Ivanka has solidified herself into Kim Kardashian's inner circle. Kardashian commented on the post, saying, "You look gorgeous!!!!" It also seems to continue the trend of Ivanka distancing herself from her father Donald Trump since he left the White House and from the political world in general. Ivanka followed up with more photos from day two of the Indian celebrations on Instagram, and commenters continued to love the look of the mother and daughter in more traditional Indian outfits. "Ivanka and [her] daughter look like princesses," one wrote.