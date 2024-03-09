Why Nothing Romantic Ever Happened Between Jada Pinkett Smith & Tupac Shakur

Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur shared a deeply intimate friendship that began as teenagers attending the Baltimore School for the Arts. Their bond transcended mere friendship and bordered on soul connection, as both understood each other's struggles and tumultuous childhoods. Shakur expressed his affection for Jada on several occasions, stating in one 1995 interview, "Jada is my heart. She will be my friend for my whole life." And that's all they ever were: just friends.

While it's been decades since Shakur was murdered, the "Red Table Talk" host has continuously praised her late friend in interviews and on social media multiple times. In 2021, she honored Shakur on what would have been his 50th birthday via Instagram, sharing one of the handwritten poems he wrote with the caption, "As we prepare to celebrate his legacy ... let's remember him for that which we loved most ... his way with words." The mom of two also told Rolling Out in October 2023 that Shakur was her soulmate.

Despite years' worth of dating rumors between Pinkett Smith and Shakur and their affectionate words towards one another, Pinkett Smith would begin dating now-husband Will Smith in 1995. She and Shakur maintained more of a familial bond after realizing, in the most awkward way, that their feelings for one another were not romantic.