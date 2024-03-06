Why Thandiwe Newton Was 'So Scared' While Working With Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise, despite his immense popularity in Hollywood, has been embroiled in his fair share of big controversies over the years. His affiliation with the Church of Scientology (a religious movement often described as a cult), and brutal claims from his ex-manager about his temper outbursts have greatly contributed to a mixed reputation for the star.

Notably, Cruise's former co-star in "Mission: Impossible 2," "Westworld" star Thandiwe Newton, didn't have an easy time working with him. The pair headlined the second installment of the action franchise in 2000, and two decades later, Newton opened up about the experience in a conversation with Vulture. "I was so scared of Tom. He was a very dominant individual," Newton shared. The movie took about nine months to film, and Newton felt uncomfortable for a good chunk of that time. "The whole thing, in the end, was like 100 movies in one," she told The Telegraph in 2010.

Aside from his dominant personality, Cruise's perfectionism also had a significant impact on Newton's "Mission: Impossible 2" performance, as she told Vulture. "He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done," she explained, describing a particular scene with Cruise as "a nightmare."