Tragic Details About Jaime King's Life

Omaha, Nebraska, is a far cry from the New York fashion scene, but that didn't stop young Jaime King from dreaming of photo shoots and fame. While other preteens were poring over magazines and cutting out photos of the latest boy bands to hang on their walls, King was scouring the pages of Vogue and cutting out pictures of models.

In an interview with The New York Times Magazine, she recalls staying up until the wee hours of the morning creating collages of her favorites. "I knew every model, I knew who Steven Meisel was," she says. That obsession, combined with her stunning good looks, didn't endear the future star to her peers. The bullying was so bad that King penned an essay about it for Elle many years later. "I don't know if you remember your first experience, like in school where you were bullied or talked about, but, for me, I was 12 or 13. I was pretty, and I looked a certain way, but I didn't have the money and I didn't have the address," she wrote, adding that she always felt like an outcast.

King has certainly gotten the last laugh by becoming part of the coolest friend group ever — Taylor Swift's girls-only squad. However, those early years left lasting scars on the star that even fame couldn't heal. "I thought if I went into modeling, I would escape this unending feeling of not belonging," she wrote in Elle. "Then I realized that I didn't feel any different. No matter how successful I was, I still didn't feel like I fit in."