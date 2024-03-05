Katie Holmes' Night Out In NYC Debunks The Wild Theories She's Posing As Kate Middleton

From details about Kate Middleton's surgery that just don't add up to her long absence from the public eye during her recovery, the Princess of Wales and her well-being have been hot topics as of late. Unfortunately, the photos of Kate's reemergence are seriously suspect, too. Rumors about the goings-on with Kate, countless memes about the princess, and the #whereiskate hashtag have been taking over the internet. And, rather than squashing the memes, it seems that this photo of Kate has only given folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, even more fuel for jokes. And, the jokes suggesting that the photo doesn't feature the real Kate, at all, are particularly prevalent. One X-user re-tweeted the image and wrote, "That is Katie Holmes." Another viral tweet that garnered nearly 30,000 likes in less than 24 hours captioned the photo, "Katie Holmes in the role of a lifetime."

Holmes may be a talented actor, and she may bear a striking resemblance to Kate in that photograph, but she can't be in two places at once. The Roundabout Gala she attended took place in New York City, and the photograph was taken near Windsor Castle. So, it's safe to say that Holmes was not standing in as Kate's body double for the photo. Does that mean it's actually Kate in the image, though? Well, plenty of folks on the internet still aren't buying it.