The Bedtime Story Kate Middleton Loves Reading To Prince George, Princess Charlotte And Prince Louis
Despite her elevated status as Catherine, Princess of Wales (and the future queen), Kate Middleton is just another relatable mom when she's not engaged in royal affairs. The mom of three prides herself on being there for school drop-offs, sporting events, and dance recitals, and she's the baker in charge when Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis celebrate birthdays (Kate acknowledges using cake mixes rather than making everything from scratch, which we heartily applaud).
The royal mum also keeps up a tradition beloved by millions of families worldwide: Reading a nightly bedtime story to her kids. In November 2023, Kate visited Sebby's Corner, a London "baby bank" that provides clothing, diapers, formula, and other necessities to families undergoing financial hardship. The organization was setting up a Christmas event, and the princess donated 50 copies of a book that's a particular favorite in their house — um, castle — "The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark."
As Bianca Sakol, the founder and CEO of Sebby's Corner, enthused in an interview with People: "It was so lovely that she brought the books. They were a book that she said she enjoyed reading with her children."
The young royals love the story of a baby owl
As the founder of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, an initiative supporting the healthy development of children under five, Kate Middleton knows the importance of a good bedtime story. More than just a sleep aid, reading to young kids helps boost their language development and increases their social skills. Even just snuggling with a child during reading time has positive effects on brain development, according to the Child Mind Institute.
Children enjoy hearing stories about characters going through relatable situations. Such is the case with "The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark." Written by Jill Tomlinson and initially released in 2004, it tells the story of a young barn owl who balks at joining his parents for late-night hunting expeditions. After meeting people and other animals who enjoy the dark (it's perfect for stargazing, camping out, watching fireworks, etc.), little Plop gradually learns that the nighttime isn't so scary after all.
"I loved this book as a little girl, and listening to my own children reading it has brought back so many wonderful memories," Kate recalled to People. There's another reason she chose this particular title to share. In February 2022, the beloved royal read the book to the young viewers of the "Cbeebies Bedtime Stories" show on the BBC. It was part of the commemoration of Children's Mental Health Week, an initiative that "empowers, equips, and gives a voice to all children and young people in the UK," per their official site.
They're interested in lots of different stories
The Prince and Princess of Wales instilled a love of reading in their children from an early age, and their picks include several timeless classics. When Prince George and Princess Charlotte were preschoolers, for instance, they especially enjoyed Julia Donaldson's books "The Gruffalo" and "Room on the Broom." In 2020, Hello! magazine reported on a heartwarming meeting between Prince William and Donaldson during a ceremony in which the author received a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal.
Explaining that "Gruffalo" is "a big hit in our household," he asked her, "Do you know how many parents you have saved at bedtime?" The royal couple's second eldest child, Charlotte, has moved on to longer chapter books, and one in particular is a natural fave: "Charlotte's Web," the beloved E.B. White story about the friendship between a young pig and a spider whose weaving skills save him from the slaughterhouse. "An all-time classic and loved in our house for obvious reasons!" raved Kate Middleton in a recommended children's book list she compiled for Queen Camilla's book club, The Queen's Reading Room.
Her kids have also had the distinct pleasure of having the "Harry Potter" series read aloud to them — different voices and all — by none other than their grandpa, King Charles III. But what we really want to know is, have they read their aunt, Meghan Markle's, children's book, "The Bench", or is this, too, a casualty of the feud between their dad and uncle?