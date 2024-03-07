The Bedtime Story Kate Middleton Loves Reading To Prince George, Princess Charlotte And Prince Louis

Despite her elevated status as Catherine, Princess of Wales (and the future queen), Kate Middleton is just another relatable mom when she's not engaged in royal affairs. The mom of three prides herself on being there for school drop-offs, sporting events, and dance recitals, and she's the baker in charge when Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis celebrate birthdays (Kate acknowledges using cake mixes rather than making everything from scratch, which we heartily applaud).

The royal mum also keeps up a tradition beloved by millions of families worldwide: Reading a nightly bedtime story to her kids. In November 2023, Kate visited Sebby's Corner, a London "baby bank" that provides clothing, diapers, formula, and other necessities to families undergoing financial hardship. The organization was setting up a Christmas event, and the princess donated 50 copies of a book that's a particular favorite in their house — um, castle — "The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark."

As Bianca Sakol, the founder and CEO of Sebby's Corner, enthused in an interview with People: "It was so lovely that she brought the books. They were a book that she said she enjoyed reading with her children."