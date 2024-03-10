Why Donald Trump Was So Particular About His Ketchup In The White House

Former President Donald Trump is known for his strong, outspoken opinions on just about anything and anyone, and apparently, condiments are no exception. According to former White House aide and Trump whistleblower Cassidy Hutchinson, who visited "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in October 2023, Trump was incredibly particular about the type of ketchup he ate.

But his strict rules on condiments didn't stem from a Heinz vs. Hunt's preference. Hutchinson explained that the former president only used ketchup from small, unopened, glass Heinz ketchup bottles due to his "very potent fear of being poisoned. He likes to hear his valet or whoever's serving him his meal, he likes to hear the pop [of the lid opening]."

Trump's ketchup preference is one of the former president's many peculiarities around food, drinks, and even non-food items, like his toothbrush. In each instance, his strict rules can be traced back to an underlying fear of an unseen poison attack.