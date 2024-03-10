Inside King Charles' Friendship With Barbra Streisand

When King Charles III was still a 20-something student at Cambridge University, rumor has it he had only one female pin-up tacked on his dorm room wall: Barbra Streisand. According to the "Funny Girl" actor's memoir "My Name is Barbra," she was one of the future King Charles' two celebrity crushes (the other being British actor Joan Collins). In Streisand's case, it didn't take long for Charles' crush to become a life-long friendship.

Streisand's memoir details the musical icon's first encounter with the prince in 1974. Charles, who was visiting San Diego on naval duty, heard that Streisand was in the studio recording tracks for her upcoming film, "Funny Lady." Already a fan of her music — and that supposed dorm room poster — Prince Charles happily met Streisand at Warner Brother Studios in Los Angeles.

"The prince was utterly charming when he came to the studio, but frankly, it's hard to have a real conversation when you're surrounded by fifty photographers snapping pictures," Streisand wrote. "I couldn't think of anything else to say, and I'm so work-oriented that I was feeling guilty about all those musicians who were waiting for me to get on with the session. So, I'm afraid I wasn't as gracious as I should have been."