Taylor Swift's Latest Musical Nod To Travis Kelce Has Swifties Going Wild
Taylor Swift has shaken up the surprise songs of her Eras Tour by introducing mashups. During the fourth Singapore show, Swift mashed up two of her most popular songs — "Fifteen" from the "Fearless" album and "You're On Your Own, Kid" from the "Midnights" album. She seamlessly weaved the lyrics of the two songs together for the performance.
Fans of the song "Fifteen" will remember an iconic lyric from its second chorus: "In your life, you'll do things greater than / Dating the boy on the football team." However, Swift is in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce — one of the most popular NFL players in the league right now. She gave him a musical nod by excluding the "football team" line from the performance.
@forevermore1313
TAYLOR ALISON SWIFT Fifteen x YOYOK is crazyyyy
It seems the mashup was purposefully arranged to omit the "football team" line, because Swift likely doesn't feel the need to sing such a lyric while dating Kelce. He's been nothing but supportive, subtly confirming he's a Swiftie after Swift came to one of his games in September 2023 and traveling around the world to see her perform in Argentina, Sydney, and Singapore.
Swifties went wild for the lyric omission
Swifties have been following news about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship since it was first speculated, and many of them couldn't help but express their excitement at the "football team" line being taken out for the "Fifteen"/"You're On Your Own, Kid" mashup. One Swiftie on X, formerly known as Twitter, said, "34-year-old Taylor found out you actually CAN do greater things AND date the boy on the football team that makes you a friendship bracelet." They included screenshots of song lyrics, a photo of Kelce and Swift hugging, and a photo of Kelce making a friendship bracelet in their post.
While replying to another Swiftie's tweet on the "football team" line, one fan echoed a similar sentiment and said, "She didn't say DON'T date the boy on the football team... just also win Grammys and sell out stadiums and stuff while you do it!"
Although there's a scary downside of Kelce's high-profile romance with Swift for his family, it doesn't seem like things will cool off for the couple anytime soon. Perhaps future surprise song mashups will give more insight into their relationship.