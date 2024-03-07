Taylor Swift's Latest Musical Nod To Travis Kelce Has Swifties Going Wild

Taylor Swift has shaken up the surprise songs of her Eras Tour by introducing mashups. During the fourth Singapore show, Swift mashed up two of her most popular songs — "Fifteen" from the "Fearless" album and "You're On Your Own, Kid" from the "Midnights" album. She seamlessly weaved the lyrics of the two songs together for the performance.

Fans of the song "Fifteen" will remember an iconic lyric from its second chorus: "In your life, you'll do things greater than / Dating the boy on the football team." However, Swift is in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce — one of the most popular NFL players in the league right now. She gave him a musical nod by excluding the "football team" line from the performance.

It seems the mashup was purposefully arranged to omit the "football team" line, because Swift likely doesn't feel the need to sing such a lyric while dating Kelce. He's been nothing but supportive, subtly confirming he's a Swiftie after Swift came to one of his games in September 2023 and traveling around the world to see her perform in Argentina, Sydney, and Singapore.