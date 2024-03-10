Whatever Happened To Norman Baker From The Wendy Williams Show?

The professional relationship between Wendy Williams and her talk show producer, Norman Baker, spanned over a decade. Baker served as a producer on "The Wendy Williams Show" for over a decade. In addition to working behind the scenes, Baker also participated with Williams during her famous "Hot Topics" segment. Despite a successful run, once the show wrapped up in June 2022, there was a lot of controversy surrounding how Williams' series ended. Unfortunately, Baker stated that he played only a small part in the finale, which left him mourning his friend and workplace.

"But it's sad for the culture. It's sad for my relationship with her. We're good, we just kind of – we had a working relationship, so I don't really speak to her as much. There were points where we talked all day, every day. But you know, she's not doing well, so we don't really speak as much," Baker shared during a July 2022 interview with Reality with The King podcast.

But now, having settled into operating a new daytime TV show, it seems Baker is doing well after "The Wendy Williams Show."