Kate Middleton's Family Is Furious Over Royal Rogue Gary Goldsmith's Big Brother Stint
As Catherine, Princess of Wales, continues her recovery from abdominal surgery away from the public eye, the drama surrounding the British royal family is getting messier by the day. Amidst confusion surrounding Kate's canceled comeback, her rogue uncle Gary Goldsmith has stirred up further controversy by joining the U.K. version of "Celebrity Big Brother."
Goldsmith's decision to join the reality series has incited fury within Kate's family, particularly from Carole Middleton, his older sister and the Princess' mother. Sources close to the family told The Sun U.K. that Gary has faced serious criticism from the Middleton family, including Kate's dad, Michael Middleton. "It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn't need this stress," the insider shared.
Kensington Palace is not happy with Goldsmith's Big Brother stint, either. "With Kate being out of the public eye at the moment and William shouldering a lot, the last thing they want is for Uncle Gary to be causing any embarrassment on television," explained the insider. While Goldsmith claims he would never do anything to embarrass his niece and her high-profile family, he's already been making attention-grabbing headlines with his outspoken comments on the reality show.
Gary has already mentioned Kate's health crisis Celebrity Big Brother
Despite Gary Goldsmith's reassurances not to be an embarrassment to his family during his Big Brother stint, the businessman has already managed to stir up controversy by discussing one of the most controversial topics of the moment — the health of his niece. While Kensington Palace had made it clear they wouldn't be regularly updating the public on Catherine, Princess of Wales' recovery, Goldsmith didn't shy away from the subject.
In one of the first episodes of the British reality show, Goldsmith made cryptic comments about Kate's health, opening the floodgates. When questioned by contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu about Kate's whereabouts, Gary stated he wouldn't discuss the matter out of respect for his niece. However, he then added, "There's a kind of code of etiquette. If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion," leaving everyone more confused than before.
Although Goldsmith's opinion may not hold relevance in royal matters, it appears he might not even know what's going on with Kate. Grant Harrold, King Charles III's former royal butler, told GB News that royal protocol in cases like Kate's health crisis doesn't involve briefing extended family members. Despite likely being out of the loop, Goldsmith also felt compelled to voice his opinion on the Sussexes.
Kate's uncle couldn't help but to criticize Meghan Markle
Given Gary Goldsmith's outspoken nature, it was only a matter of time before he broached the subject of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. In a discussion prompted by Louis Walsh's curiosity about whether Goldsmith had ever met Markle, Goldsmith felt compelled to launch into criticizing the "Suits" star.
After singing his praises to Harry, Goldsmith accused Markle of causing royal turmoil by "putting a stick in the spokes" and claimed she "rewrote history and said how unhappy [Harry] was." He went further to suggest that the couple no longer deserves to be considered royals, stating, "I genuinely think [the Palace] should take [their] titles away."
Despite claims that he joined the U.K. reality show to showcase his real self to the public, Goldsmith wasted no time in flaunting his royal connection when introducing himself to the Big Brother audience. In the clip posted to YouTube, Goldsmith shared, "Winding people up is probably my favorite hobby. Every part of me is just riddled with mischief and danger." Interesting, to say the least. It's no wonder the Middleton family is seething over the rogue uncle's reality stint, as Goldsmith has already dished on sensitive royal topics that he was surely expected to keep private.