Kate Middleton's Family Is Furious Over Royal Rogue Gary Goldsmith's Big Brother Stint

As Catherine, Princess of Wales, continues her recovery from abdominal surgery away from the public eye, the drama surrounding the British royal family is getting messier by the day. Amidst confusion surrounding Kate's canceled comeback, her rogue uncle Gary Goldsmith has stirred up further controversy by joining the U.K. version of "Celebrity Big Brother."

Goldsmith's decision to join the reality series has incited fury within Kate's family, particularly from Carole Middleton, his older sister and the Princess' mother. Sources close to the family told The Sun U.K. that Gary has faced serious criticism from the Middleton family, including Kate's dad, Michael Middleton. "It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn't need this stress," the insider shared.

Kensington Palace is not happy with Goldsmith's Big Brother stint, either. "With Kate being out of the public eye at the moment and William shouldering a lot, the last thing they want is for Uncle Gary to be causing any embarrassment on television," explained the insider. While Goldsmith claims he would never do anything to embarrass his niece and her high-profile family, he's already been making attention-grabbing headlines with his outspoken comments on the reality show.