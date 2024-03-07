Kate Middleton's Uncle Opens Floodgates For Speculation With Comment On Her Health
After Catherine, Princess of Wales' abdominal surgery in January 2024, it was announced that her first engagement following the procedure would be Trooping the Colour in June. However, that comeback was canceled, leaving royal fans more confused than ever. To add to the already wild theories about Kate Middleton's absence from the public eye, her uncle Gary Goldsmith has opened the floodgates for speculation with an odd comment about her health.
Gary is a "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant, but some didn't think he should have been allowed on the show due to his being reportedly physically violent with his fourth wife, Julie-Ann Goldsmith, during an argument in 2009. He pleaded guilty to assault. Despite the backlash, Gary became a contestant and had mentioned Kate multiple times on the show. In one clip shared by Page Six, a fellow contestant asked Gary where Kate was following her surgery. Goldsmith said, "So, because she doesn't want to talk about it ... the last thing I'm going to do is ... There's a kind of code of etiquette. If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion."
Gary also said his sister Carole Middleton, Kate's mom, told him her daughter is "getting the best care in the world" following surgery. However, his comment is strange. Why would he have an opinion on Kate's procedure, especially if it was something standard? According to GB News, in an interview with Slingo, a royal butler dismissed the notion Gary was given an update on Kate before joining "Celebrity Big Brother." So does Gary even know what's happening?
Gary Goldsmith's family isn't happy with him
The reemergence photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales is already suspicious, seeming like a staged event to prove that the royal family is still strong despite their recent struggles. Gary Goldsmith's strange comment on "Celebrity Big Brother" is likely to inspire even more questions about what's going on with Kate Middleton. People have speculated everything from comas to plastic surgery that didn't take.
Goldsmith's participation in "Celebrity Big Brother" was announced not too long after Kate's surgery, in the wake of all the theories. Before the show aired, a source told The U.S. Sun how Carole Middleton and her husband Michael Middleton were angry about Goldsmith's participation in the reality program: "It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn't need this stress." However, another insider told the outlet, "Gary has said he knows what he is doing and has told his friends he'd never do anything to hurt his family."
In another instance on the show, Goldsmith himself said he didn't ask the royal family if he could be on the reality show before joining. He said that wasn't necessary and added, "Me being on the show has not been a topic for debate. I love my family, they can trust me that it's all going to be okay" (via Mirror). However, it wouldn't be surprising if he doesn't hear much about Kate's personal life moving forward, due to the fear of details becoming a juicy soundbite.