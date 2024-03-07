Kate Middleton's Uncle Opens Floodgates For Speculation With Comment On Her Health

After Catherine, Princess of Wales' abdominal surgery in January 2024, it was announced that her first engagement following the procedure would be Trooping the Colour in June. However, that comeback was canceled, leaving royal fans more confused than ever. To add to the already wild theories about Kate Middleton's absence from the public eye, her uncle Gary Goldsmith has opened the floodgates for speculation with an odd comment about her health.

Gary is a "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant, but some didn't think he should have been allowed on the show due to his being reportedly physically violent with his fourth wife, Julie-Ann Goldsmith, during an argument in 2009. He pleaded guilty to assault. Despite the backlash, Gary became a contestant and had mentioned Kate multiple times on the show. In one clip shared by Page Six, a fellow contestant asked Gary where Kate was following her surgery. Goldsmith said, "So, because she doesn't want to talk about it ... the last thing I'm going to do is ... There's a kind of code of etiquette. If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion."

Gary also said his sister Carole Middleton, Kate's mom, told him her daughter is "getting the best care in the world" following surgery. However, his comment is strange. Why would he have an opinion on Kate's procedure, especially if it was something standard? According to GB News, in an interview with Slingo, a royal butler dismissed the notion Gary was given an update on Kate before joining "Celebrity Big Brother." So does Gary even know what's happening?