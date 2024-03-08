What Laura Wright Really Thinks Of Steve Burton's Return To General Hospital
The tension is rising high on "General Hospital" as Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) has returned to Port Charles and may be behind the attempted shootings on his former boss and best friend, racketeer Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Although we saw Jason with an unnamed partner attempting to snipe Sonny from the skylight of a warehouse, he pushed his friend's hand, causing the assassin to miss his target. In the ensuing fracas, Detective Dante Falconeri was shot by Jason's partner. Jason killed the guy and saved Dante's life, but in the March 5 episode, we saw that he was somehow also shot and was bleeding.
Since he obviously can't go to the hospital, where will Jason get help? According to Soap Opera Digest's March 7 report, spoilers indicate that he'll hit up none other than his old bestie, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). The death of Carly's mother, Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman), was emotionally intense for Wright, and Burton's return brings a whole new set of emotions for her.
She expressed her enthusiasm to the outlet, stating, "I was so excited. Oh, my God, it's like going home, working with Steve. The scenes were incredible." Their onscreen reunion was so palpable, even on the ABC soundstage, that Wright exclaimed the stage manager had tears rolling down his face. "It was quiet, it was caring. It was so perfect," she remarked.
Jason could throw a monkey wrench into Carly and Drew's relationship
You would think that if Jason Morgan was shot, he'd go to his old flame Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) on "General Hospital." After all, she's a nurse and Jason and Liz have had a complicated relationship over the years. However, he was always there for Carly when she needed him, and she kind of owes him. Laura Wright told Soap Opera Digest about the moment Carly sees Jason and runs into his arms, but starts to panic when she realizes he's injured.
"And there's this great moment where she says, 'I have a First Aid kit,' and she goes to leave and she stops and she's like, 'I don't want to leave you.' She's afraid he won't still be there, like, 'Is this real?' " Wright explained. Carly and Jason were never an official couple, and now she's dating his twin brother, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison).
But the two have a deep connection, and Wright explained to Michael Fairman in a March 5 interview that "Jason coming back into Carly's world, it fires up the part of Carly that fights for him, that believes in him, and is next to him no matter what, and not everybody can handle that." Indeed, Carly and Drew's relationship is rather strained at present because he's been heading to the dark side, and if she casts everything aside for Jason (as she surely will), it could be splitsville for them.