What Laura Wright Really Thinks Of Steve Burton's Return To General Hospital

The tension is rising high on "General Hospital" as Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) has returned to Port Charles and may be behind the attempted shootings on his former boss and best friend, racketeer Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Although we saw Jason with an unnamed partner attempting to snipe Sonny from the skylight of a warehouse, he pushed his friend's hand, causing the assassin to miss his target. In the ensuing fracas, Detective Dante Falconeri was shot by Jason's partner. Jason killed the guy and saved Dante's life, but in the March 5 episode, we saw that he was somehow also shot and was bleeding.

Since he obviously can't go to the hospital, where will Jason get help? According to Soap Opera Digest's March 7 report, spoilers indicate that he'll hit up none other than his old bestie, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). The death of Carly's mother, Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman), was emotionally intense for Wright, and Burton's return brings a whole new set of emotions for her.

She expressed her enthusiasm to the outlet, stating, "I was so excited. Oh, my God, it's like going home, working with Steve. The scenes were incredible." Their onscreen reunion was so palpable, even on the ABC soundstage, that Wright exclaimed the stage manager had tears rolling down his face. "It was quiet, it was caring. It was so perfect," she remarked.