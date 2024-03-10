Tragic Details About The Cast Of And Just Like That

The following article contains references to sexual assault, substance misuse, and eating disorders

With a rise in beige, old money aesthetics and quiet luxury, "Sex and the City" may seem like a relic of a bygone era. The much loved series prized itself on maximalist dressing, girlboss culture, and all things camp. So, with the announcement of the show's 2021 reboot, "And Just Like That..." there was initially some concern that the shenanigans of its fabulous four main characters were inharmonious with modern sensibilities, seemingly scrambling for relevance in the TikTok age. And the drama occurring behind the scenes didn't help such backlash.

First, there was the absence of Samantha, a rumored result of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's iconic feud (though Cattrall contends she didn't care for the script, which she said felt like a fourth "SATC" film). Then, there was Mr. Big's fate after Zoe Lister-Jones accused Chris Noth of sexual misconduct. Such claims were corroborated Kristin Davis' former stand-in, Heather Kristin, corroborated such claims, alleging in The Independent that Noth made misogynistic remarks on set. Consequently, Noth, who denied the allegations but admitted to cheating on his wife, was wiped from any future storylines in the series.

Despite these setbacks, "And Just Like That..." proved a success, having been renewed for a third season. All the while, the show's actors — both old and new — have had to overcome their own personal obstacles. Let's look at tragic details about the cast of "And Just Like That..."