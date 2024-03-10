The Stunning Transformation Of Austin Butler

Austin Butler landed a career-defining role with the titular character in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic in 2022. Butler won the role in an unusual way — desperate to play the King of Rock 'n' Roll, he sent Luhrmann a video of his performance of "Unchained Melody." In the video, he wore a dressing gown. "Was it an audition? Or was he having a breakdown?" said Luhrmann to GQ, remembering his initial reaction to the strange video. After a live audition, though, Luhrmann was sold.

Butler threw himself into the role. He began researching, looking through photos and video footage. "Then I felt this fear that I couldn't infuse it all into me or somehow hold it all at once. It felt like there were a million spinning plates that I was trying to spin, so that was terrifying," he admitted to Deadline. However, Butler would end up with plenty of time to prepare due to production delays caused by the pandemic.

After playing Elvis Presley, Butler began to look at his own career in a new light. "It's allowed me to really appreciate the things that I'm now getting to experience in my life, even just being with my family or anything like that," he told Deadline. "Because there's a lot of loneliness in Elvis' life. ... So now I feel like I'm so much more aware of those things. In a way, he's protecting me from certain pitfalls and things, so I owe him for that as well."