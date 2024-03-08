Who Is Republican Senator Katie Britt?

After President Joe Biden gave his 2024 State of the Union address, Senator Katie Britt gave a rebuttal speech — which drew comparisons to Hallmark movies for all the wrong reasons. Some Americans may have never heard of Britt before her over-acted speech went viral. As Alabama's junior senator, she's the youngest female senator in the Republican party and the first female senator for her state.

She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022. Before that, Britt worked closely with former Alabama Senator Richard Shelby. After being a press secretary for Shelby, Britt became an attorney. Many years later, she worked with Shelby once more. Following some time as Shelby's chief of staff, Britt ran for the Senate. When Britt was elected, she took Shelby's seat.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Britt in 2022 — after endorsing her opponent in the Republican primary first. Trump switched it up when polling showed Britt was winning. She has since endorsed Trump in the 2024 election.