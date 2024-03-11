Strange Things Brittany Mahomes Has Done In Public

When Jackson Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes' brother-in-law, was accused of sexual assault in March 2023, Brittany seemed to downplay the seriousness of the allegations. Then a 22-year-old Jackson reportedly forcibly kissed Aspen Vaughn, a Kansas City restaurant owner, and grabbed her by the neck. Jackson's lawyer, Brandan Davies, denied any wrongdoing on Jackson's part when speaking to The Kansas City Star.

With the news breaking on social media, it didn't take Brittany long to publicly showcase her support for her husband's brother. During a Q&A on her Instagram page, Brittany responded to questions about Jackson's situation, stating (per People), "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way, and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will), you have no right to say sh*t about him." Underneath, she added, "So, it's best to just shut up."

While Brittany evidently believed that her response was justified, it received criticism on social media, with many users calling her out for seemingly ignoring the severity of the accusations and instead focusing on defending Jackson. "Just hold up a sign with 'I NEED ATTENTION' instead of condoning sexual assault; it would be a better look," said one X user.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).