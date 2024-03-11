Strange Things Brittany Mahomes Has Done In Public
Trigger warning: This article features mentions of sexual assault.
Since Brittany Mahomes rose to mainstream prominence as the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, she has attracted a fair share of criticism. Brittany's awkward moments caught on camera as well as her questionable behavior behind the scenes continue to fuel negative opinions. From questionable social media posts to inappropriate game-day antics, the strange things Brittany has done in public have largely contributed to her less-than-stellar reputation, particularly among online critics.
After a particularly harsh round of virtual backlash in January 2022, Brittany took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to note, "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week." Unfortunately, when doing what you want includes dousing unsuspecting individuals with champagne, it remains socially unacceptable, especially for someone in the public eye. Despite the ongoing criticism, Brittany appears unfazed by the public's perception of her. During an Instagram Q&A in August 2023, the NFL WAG took to her Instagram Stories (via People) to emphasize, "I could give two sh*ts about people's opinions of me that don't even know me." Despite the controversy surrounding some of her strange choices, Brittany remains unapologetic.
She sprayed champagne over people seated below her VIP suite
Oops🤷🏼♀️ #LETSGOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Pi4WDRgYke
— Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 24, 2022
With the mainstream spotlight shining on Brittany Mahomes, it's evident that it's her own behavior that often lands her in hot water. While NFL wives and girlfriends are typically expected to maintain a certain level of etiquette, Brittany's values seem to differ, which was apparent when she decided to spray champagne over people seated beneath her VIP lounge during a January 2022 Kansas City Chiefs playoffs game.
Following a nail-biting finale, the Chiefs won over the Buffalo Bills, thanks in part to Patrick Mahomes' pivotal performance. Brittany, thrilled for her husband's success, decided to celebrate by popping a champagne bottle from her suite's window, showering the crowd below. Multiple social media videos captured the moment, with Jackson Mahomes, Patrick's brother and another controversial figure within the Mahomes family, seen encouraging Brittany as she soaked the crowd.
In addition to social media backlash, Brittany was slammed with the possibility of legal reprimands, as providing alcohol to individuals under 21 in Kansas is considered a misdemeanor and can lead to jail time. Fortunately for Brittany, no legal action was taken against her. While she didn't offer a formal apology, Brittany expressed regret for sharing the moment on social media. During an interview with "CBS Mornings," Brittany reflected on the incident, stating, "I ultimately learned that you don't have to share everything that you do in your life."
She seemingly brushed off SA allegations made against her brother-in-law
When Jackson Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes' brother-in-law, was accused of sexual assault in March 2023, Brittany seemed to downplay the seriousness of the allegations. Then a 22-year-old Jackson reportedly forcibly kissed Aspen Vaughn, a Kansas City restaurant owner, and grabbed her by the neck. Jackson's lawyer, Brandan Davies, denied any wrongdoing on Jackson's part when speaking to The Kansas City Star.
With the news breaking on social media, it didn't take Brittany long to publicly showcase her support for her husband's brother. During a Q&A on her Instagram page, Brittany responded to questions about Jackson's situation, stating (per People), "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way, and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will), you have no right to say sh*t about him." Underneath, she added, "So, it's best to just shut up."
While Brittany evidently believed that her response was justified, it received criticism on social media, with many users calling her out for seemingly ignoring the severity of the accusations and instead focusing on defending Jackson. "Just hold up a sign with 'I NEED ATTENTION' instead of condoning sexual assault; it would be a better look," said one X user.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
She called out the NFL more than once
Brittany Mahomes is known as one of her husband's most outspoken supporters, no matter what. When she has the chance, Brittany will firmly stand by Patrick Mahomes, even if it means publicly criticizing the National Football League (NFL). In September 2020, the NFL released its annual Top 100 player ranking, placing Patrick in fourth place. The decision to rank her beau anything less than the best didn't go over well with Brittany, who took to her X account to air her frustration. She shared a humorous video of Patrick counting his 2020 touchdowns on his fingers, accompanied by a sarcastic caption, reading, "No, let them keep ranking him #4 in the league... We love it." Notably, in a video obtained by TMZ, Brittany shaded the football organization once again when she used her hand to count to four, with her middle finger representing the number four, which she then proudly displayed to the camera.
This also wasn't the only instance where Brittany publicly bashed the NFL. In December 2023, she couldn't resist implying that the referees were responsible for a Kansas City Chiefs' loss, taking to her Instagram Stories (via New York Post) to share a video of a referee walking on the field, sarcastically labeling him as the "MVP," which stands for "Most Important Player."
Some think her social media activity contributes to her bad reputation
It's no secret that Brittany Mahomes is an easy target for online trolls, but some think her strange social media activity is only making matters worse. The NFL WAG is known for unapologetically sharing her opinions, which often garners her more hate than anything else.
Mahomes is no stranger to using her Instagram page to brush off criticism, but, at this point, it's starting to seem that she may be affected more than she lets on. For example, in February 2024, after facing another bout of online criticism in the wake of the 2024 Super Bowl, Mahomes reposted a quote reading, "I take rumors as a compliment. The fact that you're bringing my name onto tables I don't sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered" (via X). Some deemed the strange move childish, with one X user remarking, "None of that makes sense, Britt. Sometimes, no response is the best response."
After Mahomes' extra spicy Sports Illustrated feature was announced on social media around the same time, she took to her Instagram Stories in hopes of finally silencing her haters, but many have, once again, perceived the move as attention-seeking. As Mahomes continuously tries to counter the online negativity with her social media posts, her strange dedication might need some reconsideration at this point.
She's reportedly a nightmare to deal with as a customer
Brittany Mahomes' strange public behavior continues to irk many, particularly in the realm of social media. In November 2023, a TikTok user named Jessica O'Connor posted a video claiming Mahomes was a nightmare to deal with as a customer. "I don't like her because she doesn't tip restaurant staff," said O'Connor, who worked at a Los Angeles hotel Mahomes stayed at with a group of friends. O'Connor added, "They were there for almost a week and did not tip a single one of our staff. And not only did [Mahomes] not tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant."
While one person's experience doesn't necessarily have to be a reflection of Mahomes' character, a number of people have since shared similar stories. "Can confirm! I was a bottle server at a nightclub in Kansas City, and this is 100 percent my experience as well," one person commented under O'Connor's TikTok post, while another penned, "I've heard this from servers at The Capital Grille in Kansas City years ago." As a public figure who has previously complained about being constantly observed by the public, it's puzzling that Mahomes would choose not to tip after receiving any form of customer service.