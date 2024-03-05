Kate Middleton's First Reported Event Post-Surgery Isn't What We Expected

In mid-January, royal fans were surprised to find out that Catherine, Princess of Wales would be taking a break from the public eye after her hospitalization for abdominal surgery and subsequent recovery. In the social media announcement about the situation, a rough timeline was given as to when she'd be back doing the public-facing work that is such a vital part of royal family duties, with the statement saying, "based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

For those who were hoping to see her shortly after Easter, which is March 31, it seems that "after Easter" means quite a bit after — over two more months. Kate's first reported post-surgery appearance isn't until June for Trooping the Colour. The Household Division of the British Army quietly noted Kate's public comeback when they posted about this year's Trooping the Colour events. The post featured an image of Kate and revealed that she will be reviewing the troops on June 8. It should be noted, though, that Kensington Palace reportedly did not sign off on this announcement.

Trooping the Colour is the annual tradition that celebrates the monarch's birthday (regardless of when their birthday actually is). It features elaborate mounted parades through London and a dramatic flyover with the royal family watching from the famous Buckingham Palace balcony. While Kate's presence at this year's event may not be officially confirmed, her presence seems likely provided her recovery continues to go smoothly. Kate has attended the event every year since marrying into the royal family.