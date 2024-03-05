Kate Middleton's First Reported Event Post-Surgery Isn't What We Expected
In mid-January, royal fans were surprised to find out that Catherine, Princess of Wales would be taking a break from the public eye after her hospitalization for abdominal surgery and subsequent recovery. In the social media announcement about the situation, a rough timeline was given as to when she'd be back doing the public-facing work that is such a vital part of royal family duties, with the statement saying, "based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
For those who were hoping to see her shortly after Easter, which is March 31, it seems that "after Easter" means quite a bit after — over two more months. Kate's first reported post-surgery appearance isn't until June for Trooping the Colour. The Household Division of the British Army quietly noted Kate's public comeback when they posted about this year's Trooping the Colour events. The post featured an image of Kate and revealed that she will be reviewing the troops on June 8. It should be noted, though, that Kensington Palace reportedly did not sign off on this announcement.
Trooping the Colour is the annual tradition that celebrates the monarch's birthday (regardless of when their birthday actually is). It features elaborate mounted parades through London and a dramatic flyover with the royal family watching from the famous Buckingham Palace balcony. While Kate's presence at this year's event may not be officially confirmed, her presence seems likely provided her recovery continues to go smoothly. Kate has attended the event every year since marrying into the royal family.
We don't know why Kate's first reported public appearance back isn't until June
After Catherine, Princess of Wales' scheduled review of the troops on June 8, King Charles III is scheduled for the final review the following week. King Charles has been dealing with his own health issues. The same day that Kate's surgery was announced, it was made public that the king had been hospitalized for a procedure to correct a benign enlarged prostate; shortly after, his cancer diagnosis was made public.
It will certainly be exciting to see the royal family back at full strength at Trooping the Colour. However, for Kate, it's quite a bit later than many may have thought we'd be seeing her back at work. The extended timing, combined with no confirmation as to why she was hospitalized, keeps speculation swirling and contributes to the things that don't add up about Kate's surgery.
We don't know if the extended timing is needed for Kate's recovery, or if it's intended to provide a cushion of more time to help ensure that she's able to go and avoid any last-minute cancellations. It could also be that the royals want her return to the public eye to be a big deal — and Trooping the Colour is a big deal with lots of pomp and pageantry. There could also be an as-of-yet unannounced public appearance before the event.