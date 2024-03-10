Why Is Everyone Wearing Red Pins At The 2024 Oscars?

In October 2023, several A-listers within the entertainment realm launched a campaign called Artists for Ceasefire. The initiative included an open letter to President Joe Biden urging him to act immediately to halt the tremendous carnage and defuse the situation in Gaza. Hundreds of artists, such as Drake and Nelly Furtado, signed the call to action. During the 2024 Oscar's pre-show, actor Ramy Youssef explained that the pins represent Artists for Ceasefire and the push being made.

"We're calling for immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We're calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine. It's a universal message of, 'Let's stop killing kids. Let's not be part of more war.' No one has ever looked back at war and thought a bombing campaign was a good idea," Youssef explained to Marc Malkin of Variety in a brief interview. "To be surrounded by so many artists who are willing to lend their voices, the list is growing. A lot of people are going to be wearing these pins tonight,"

This is not the only award show that has shown a unified display from celebrities. During the February 2024 Grammy Awards, multiple stars wore similar pins on the red carpet to help spread the message of Artists for Ceasefire. While events such as these are often reserved to highlight the accomplishments of entertainers, it is great to see many using their big moments for such an important message.