What Taylor Swift Was Reportedly Like In High School, According To A Former Classmate

There's a certain thrill in having known a celebrity in their pre-fame days — the neighbor who gave out the best candy at Halloween, or that fellow chorus member in your community theater production of "Oklahoma!" Kimberly Louvin knows the feeling well — she went to high school with Taylor Swift before she transformed into a pop legend. Louvin, now a mental health therapist based in Portland, Oregon, recently spoke to The U.S. Sun about her fond memories of her fellow alum.

Swift and Louvin were two years apart from each other at Tennessee's Hendersonville High School, so they didn't interact much. But the 14-year-old's reputation preceded her: "There was a bit of a buzz when she arrived because we all knew she'd moved to get into a music career," Louvin recalled. Though new, Swift quickly found a place within the popular clique in school, but Louvin describes her as anything but a Regina George. "[She fit in] very naturally and seemed authentic — not one of those girls that was clawing their way in by being bitchy to other girls," Louvin said. "She didn't need to be the center of attention."

It wasn't long before Swift cut a songwriting deal, the start of her launch into superstardom. Louvin regrets not going to Swift's first album release party, but she's now a dedicated Swiftie who admits using the connection as a litmus test on first dates. If the guy isn't a fellow fan, they are never, ever, ever getting back together.