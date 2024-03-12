Melania Trump's Former Aide Notes Telling Change In The Way Donald Treats His Wife

Rumors have been swirling that Donald and Melania Trump's marriage might be on the rocks, and now the one-time friend of the former first lady is adding fresh hot water to the tea.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was once Melania's aide as well as her close confidant, but that friendship met an abrupt end in 2018 amid allegations she had personally profited from the 2016 inauguration, which she produced. Refuting those claims, Wolkoff fought back with her own accusations of misconduct within the administration, along with a tell-all memoir, "Melania and Me." Since then, the business consultant has delighted in pointing out the alleged flaws and deceptions of the family on social media, including revelations about Melania's true (and harsh) feelings toward Ivanka Trump, her stepdaughter. But Wolkoff's latest jab was at the state of the Trump marriage.

"Let me bottom line this for you," Wolkoff said bluntly in a March 10 tweet on X (formerly Twitter). "Perception is everything to the Trump Family so Donald's lack of 'chivalry' towards Melania is quite a 'tell.'" The post included a video montage of the former first couple entering various events at Mar-a-Lago over a period of time. The earlier clips — such as one from New Year's Eve 2022 — show them walking either hand in hand, or with Donald letting Melania enter first. More recent snippets, such as the February 2024 Mar-a-Lago Trumpettes gala, find the former president striding ahead of his wife without so much as a backward glance.