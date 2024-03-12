Matthew Perry's Will Features One Heartbreaking Detail About The Children He Never Had
We've learned a lot since Matthew Perry's untimely death in October 2023. The latest news about the late actor's passing involves his will and what it said about any children he might have had. Perry never ultimately had kids, but according to the newly released details of his will, if he did, he didn't plan to let them inherit his wealth.
On Monday, March 11, details about Perry's will were revealed. According to documents obtained by Page Six, Perry's wealth and estate is in what he called his Alvy Singer Living Trust — a symbolic reference to the main character in the film, "Annie Hall." His mother, Suzanne Morrison, and father, John Perry, were listed as beneficiaries. He also included his half-sister, Caitlin Morrison, daughter of Suzanne and Perry's stepfather, Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison. One of his famous exes, Rachel Dunn, was also listed as a beneficiary. He noted that should he have any children, they wouldn't have access to his estate.
Perry wrote his will over a decade before his death
Matthew Perry's estate is said to have $1,030,000 worth of property that is "not limited to jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles," according to Page Six. Specifying that none of this fortune would go to any children he may have had likely comes as a surprise to some. Yet, Perry drafted the Alvy Singer Living Trust back in 2009. At the time, the actor was 40 years old, and having kids in the future was a possibility he openly considered. While there are many reasons why one would choose not to leave any of their estate to their children, it's worth noting that this might have changed if kids actually entered the picture.
This timetable also sheds some light on his choice to include his ex-girlfriend, Rachel Dunn. He dated Dunn between 2003 and 2005. In his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry recalled nearly asking Dunn to marry him. He noted, "I often think if I'd asked, now we'd have two kids and a house with no view, who knows — I wouldn't need the view because I'd have her to look at; the kids, too." It's clear that the possibility of having children with Dunn is something that Perry often thought about, so the ultimate decision to leave a portion of his estate to her in lieu of children is a poetic outcome.