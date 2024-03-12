Matthew Perry's Will Features One Heartbreaking Detail About The Children He Never Had

Matthew Perry's estate is said to have $1,030,000 worth of property that is "not limited to jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles," according to Page Six. Specifying that none of this fortune would go to any children he may have had likely comes as a surprise to some. Yet, Perry drafted the Alvy Singer Living Trust back in 2009. At the time, the actor was 40 years old, and having kids in the future was a possibility he openly considered. While there are many reasons why one would choose not to leave any of their estate to their children, it's worth noting that this might have changed if kids actually entered the picture.

This timetable also sheds some light on his choice to include his ex-girlfriend, Rachel Dunn. He dated Dunn between 2003 and 2005. In his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry recalled nearly asking Dunn to marry him. He noted, "I often think if I'd asked, now we'd have two kids and a house with no view, who knows — I wouldn't need the view because I'd have her to look at; the kids, too." It's clear that the possibility of having children with Dunn is something that Perry often thought about, so the ultimate decision to leave a portion of his estate to her in lieu of children is a poetic outcome.