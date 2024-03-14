Brett Favre And Toby Keith Had A Tight-Knit Friendship

Brett Favre and the late Toby Keith may not be two of the first stars you think of when you think of super close celebrity friends. But, just like Clint Eastwood and Toby Keith, it turns out that this quarterback and country star actually really did have quite the close friendship.

Favre spoke to TMZ Sports about a touching conversation he had with his late friend Keith mere days before he died following his tragic stomach cancer diagnosis. "I think in the end he was just tired. He did say that to me when we had our conversation, he said, 'Brett... whatever happens, I'm okay with it,'" Favre touchingly recalled, noting he would call Keith every three months to see how he was doing. During that same conversation, Keith broke the news to Favre that he'd stopped getting chemotherapy, which he didn't think had a good effect on his body.

The star also had nothing but praise for his late friend. "[Keith] handled [cancer] with grace and faith and family and stood up to the cancer as good as you can," he shared, recalling some of the good times they had golfing together. "I can just remember him smiling, and had everyone hooting and hollering and having a lot of fun," he said. "He was the best." But although these two didn't seem to speak about their friendship in public that often, that wasn't the first time Favre had told the world about their friendship.