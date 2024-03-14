Tragic Details About Greta Garbo's Life

There was one "It Girl" during the Golden Age of Hollywood who stood out among the rest: Greta Garbo. Known for her striking beauty, iconic Old Hollywood hairstyles, and mesmerizing talent on screen, the Swedish-born actress was discovered by MGM's Louis B. Mayer in Berlin and was brought to America in the 1920s. Garbo found immediate success in silent films because of her ability to encapture an audience and display intense emotions through her close-up shots. With her attractive Swedish accent, early 20th-century beauty and glamour, as well as her piercing eyes, Garbo has remained a mystery to those captivated by her.

Although her career only lasted 19 years, following her retirement at 36, Garbo's appearances in 27 movies left her with a lifetime of success. Seemingly an idyllic movie star, Garbo's life was actually struck by many unfortunate events causing her to struggle through her years in the spotlight, from being raised in immense poverty to losing many of her loved ones in the early days of her career.

So, what happened that led Greta Garbo to abandon a successful acting career and live the majority of her life in solitude? Ahead are the tragic details that affected the life of one of the most well-known and lucrative actresses from the 1920s and '30s.