Meet Tony Romo And Candice Crawford's 3 Sons

Tony Romo's rollercoaster love life started looking up when his path crossed with then-Dallas Cowboys intern Candice Crawford. The couple reportedly started dating in 2009, shortly after Romo's tumultuous romance with Jessica Simpson ended. The retired NFL star tied the knot with Crawford in 2011, and they welcomed their first son, Hawkins Crawford Romo, the following year.

Speaking to D Magazine, the first-time father proudly shared that he was in the delivery room to welcome Hawkins and even cut his umbilical cord. When the outlet asked how he would balance his demanding career as a quarterback and raising his son, Romo took a moment to express his sincere gratitude to his wife for understanding his commitment to football. As he explained, "I take my job very seriously — both of them, as far as being a quarterback and being a dad."

The happy couple welcomed two additional sons in the years that followed, and the NFL star retired in 2017. In a 2022 interview with CBS Texas, Romo admitted that he was grateful he no longer had a job with such grueling hours because it meant he could watch his kids evolve. The celebrated quarterback enjoys the best of both worlds, too, thanks to Romo's impressive net worth. The beloved sports star also shared some advice for new fathers: "Listen to your wife."