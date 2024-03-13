Royal Fans' Nickname For Rose Hanbury Cuts Deep Amid Prince William Affair Rumors

Social media users haven't let up on the Rose Hanbury rumors to the extent that they've even dubbed her "Camilla 2.0." Referring to a profile on Hanbury published by The Independent on March 10, 2024, one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, called her, "The mistress [...] Camilla 2.0." Another commenter chimed in, writing, "Royals busy soft launching Camilla 2.0." A third person referred to Kate Middleton's much-discussed step away from the spotlight and the conspiracy theories swirling around it by asserting, "They're going to replace her with Rose Hanbury Camilla 2.0."

It's safe to say the nickname isn't exactly a compliment. It is, of course, a reference to King Charles III's now wife, Queen Camilla, as the two famously had an affair during Charles' marriage to the late Princess Diana. Their close relationship was quite the headline-generating scandal at the time, with Diana famously remarking, "I remember saying to my husband, 'Why is this lady around?; He said, 'I refuse to be the Prince of Wales that never had a mistress'" in the documentary "Diana: In Her Own Words" (via The Mirror).

Prince William has never publicly confirmed nor denied an affair with Hanbury, and, as noted by royal expert Omid Scobie, that may well be why the rumor has become so rampant. "They never addressed it, so those rumors will never go away even though there's no truth to suggest that they are true," he argued in an interview with ET.