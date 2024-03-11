All Eyes Are On Rose Hanbury Amid Kate Middleton's PR Nightmare

Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley was friends with Catherine, Princess of Wales for years, but their friendship surely came under strain as rumors swirled in 2019 about an affair between Hanbury and William, Prince of Wales. While Kate likely needs friends around her right now, it's doubtful she'll be turning to Hanbury at this time. Unfortunately, those affair rumors have resurfaced in the wake of Kate's absence from the public eye.

Kate's bad week started with a seemingly sweet Instagram post for Mother's Day in the U.K. featuring her and her three children. It was the first official photo of the princess since she was hospitalized for abdominal surgery in January 2024. However, shortly after it was posted, people started questioning it. Then news agencies decided to pull the photo from publication over concerns about it being edited. Later, n a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kate confessed to editing her Mother's Day photo, which still remains on Instagram at the time of this report.

One of the things that people noticed in the photo was that Kate wasn't wearing her wedding or engagement ring. This seems to have added fuel to the fire for those who think that Kate and William are having marital trouble, thanks to this alleged affair between William and Hanbury. In the midst of this, Hanbury has kept a low profile and hasn't commented on any recent rumors.