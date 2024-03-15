The Stunning Transformation Of Rashida Jones

Although Rashida Jones long planned to study law at Harvard University, she started to rethink her major after watching the O.J. Simpson trial. "The O.J. Simpson trial was disillusioning for me," she told Los Angeles Magazine. "It was the first time I realized that sometimes privilege can trump justice."

Jones went on to tell the magazine, "I think every teenager is prone to rebellion. In my case, with my parents being performers, my rebellion was, 'I'm going to go be an academic or a business professional.'" While she tried to move in a direction different from her family, Jones accepted that becoming a star was most likely inevitable, stating, "I will always be somewhat of a bookworm, but ultimately I realized I had to perform."

In addition to doing some comedy shows, Jones became very involved in theater and cultural arts, joining the Harvard-Radcliffe Dramatic Club, Harvard Black Students Association, and Hasty Pudding Theatricals, just to name a few. It was during her second year of college that she would become involved with the play "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf" – an experience that was both healing and inspiring for the young woman. Although she told Women's Health that she hadn't planned to get into acting, she admitted, "I always wanted to pursue theater and my black cultural identity."