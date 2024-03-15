The Stunning Transformation Of Rashida Jones
You probably didn't doubt that Rashida Jones, having been born in Los Angeles to prominent parents Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton, would one day become a star herself. Despite her famous folks and friendships with idols such as Michael Jackson, though, Jones didn't actually plan on becoming the revered actor that we know and love today. "I wanted to be president, or a judge, or a lawyer," she told the Los Angeles Times of her childhood ambitions. "In my weird, tightly, wound mind, it didn't feel legitimate enough to aspire to be an actor." However, during college, the starlet discovered her love for the stage and screen.
While Jones is best known for her roles in "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation", she wears more hats than you may have realized. The actor, writer, producer, and director has kept herself more than busy working on a number of projects and continues to amaze all who adore her with both her limitless talent and grace.
Rashida Jones grew up in 'a nice, safe environment'
Born on February 25, 1976, Rashida Jones had no idea just how star-studded her life would soon become. With her father, Quincy Jones, being a renowned record producer and songwriter, and her mother, Peggy Lipton, a celebrated actor, the number of notable names who surrounded Jones were some of the most iconic. "We lived down the street from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar," the actor revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." She went on to explain that dinners with the Sinatras and hangouts with Michael Jackson were not abnormal to her. While these encounters would be groundbreaking for many, this was everyday life for Rashida. "I was definitely aware that, you know, the people around me were beloved worldwide," she explained to Kimmel, "but not really because there was no internet."
Despite growing up as a Hollywood kid, Rashida Jones told Women's Health, "[My parents] didn't just throw material things at us. We weren't spoiled." Both her father and mother were present in her childhood despite their immense fame and they worked hard to create a stable environment for Rashida and her siblings. "My parents wanted cool people around who were fun and family-oriented; it created a nice, safe environment. So I didn't have a hankering to go out and rebel," Jones explained.
She put all of her energy into academics
Rashida Jones wasn't looking to follow in her famous parents' footsteps, and she did not want to achieve goals based on who she was in Hollywood. She decided to hit the books and study hard in order to do so on her own. "I am who I am, and I wanted to go to Harvard when I was four years old, and I still wanted to go when I was 18, and so I went," Jones explained to The Guardian. "I was never going to be like, 'You know what my last name is, right?'"
Before college, Jones was surrounded by other children of famous parents, like Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton, as she attended the well-known Buckley School located in Sherman Oaks, California. However, Jones set herself apart by keeping a tight focus on academics. "I was in every activity," she explained to Marie Claire. "I got really good grades; I was a mathlete." By the time her high school graduation rolled around, Jones finished at the top of her class and was named "most likely to succeed," an honor that would quickly become a reality for the star.
She changed course at Harvard University
Although Rashida Jones long planned to study law at Harvard University, she started to rethink her major after watching the O.J. Simpson trial. "The O.J. Simpson trial was disillusioning for me," she told Los Angeles Magazine. "It was the first time I realized that sometimes privilege can trump justice."
Jones went on to tell the magazine, "I think every teenager is prone to rebellion. In my case, with my parents being performers, my rebellion was, 'I'm going to go be an academic or a business professional.'" While she tried to move in a direction different from her family, Jones accepted that becoming a star was most likely inevitable, stating, "I will always be somewhat of a bookworm, but ultimately I realized I had to perform."
In addition to doing some comedy shows, Jones became very involved in theater and cultural arts, joining the Harvard-Radcliffe Dramatic Club, Harvard Black Students Association, and Hasty Pudding Theatricals, just to name a few. It was during her second year of college that she would become involved with the play "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf" – an experience that was both healing and inspiring for the young woman. Although she told Women's Health that she hadn't planned to get into acting, she admitted, "I always wanted to pursue theater and my black cultural identity."
She started acting in 1997 with small roles
In 1997, Rashida Jones made her nabbed her first role in one episode of the mini-series "The Last Don." Within a few years, Jones began picking up additional roles in other television series, such as "Freaks and Geeks" and "Boston Public." In fact, her work on the show "Boston Public" granted her a nomination for the NAACP Image Award, which in turn led to more acting gigs in both TV series and in movies.
Though she was landing minor roles, Rashida Jones encountered her fair share of difficulties, and the actor spent most of her young adult years trying to establish herself in the industry. While her parents had many connections, she didn't really get their assistance. Jones explained to the Los Angeles Times, saying, "I see my parents' friends out now and they're sort of peers, and we go to the same parties, and they say, 'I'm so proud of you; I always knew you could do it.' But it's not like they were ever like 'Let me make this phone call for you.'"
She dipped her toe in the music industry
With her father being a famous record producer and her acting career still looking to take off, Rashida Jones began making some appearances within the music industry. In 2000, she lent her voice to a project her father was working on at the time, an album dedicated to the late rapper Tupac Shakur titled "The Rose That Grew From Concrete." The album brought Shakur's unreleased writings to life with the help of many vocalists, including Jones, who sang the hook for the tune "Starry Night." A couple of years later, the starlet's sweet voice was heard once more when she provided background vocals on Maroon 5's debut album, "Songs About Jane." Not only would she be featured on the tracks "Tangled," "Secret," and "Not Coming Home," but Jones would also make a return on the band's sophomore album, bestowing her musical talent on the track "Kiwi."
In addition to her vocal credits, Jones is celebrated for her work outside the recording booth, as she directed the music video for "Brave" by Sara Bareilles in 2013. "I love music and I'm intimidated by it and want to be better at it, but whenever I get a chance to do something like that where I can be involved, I will take the chance, for sure," Jones told Good Morning America.
She became a board member of Peace First
In 2004, Rashida Jones became a board member of Peace First, a nonprofit that teaches children to deal with conflict in a nonviolent manner. In short, the organization aims to provide young individuals with a number of conflict resolution techniques so they can de-escalate any situation in the absence of an adult. The organization was actually started by students at Harvard University in 1992 but has since then reached thousands of youths in over 164 countries around the world. "It's been really successful actually," Jones told Bob Rivers. "The principals have all reported just a massive difference in the amount of violence they've experienced in school."
Being a part of organizations such as Peace First is very important to Jones, as the actor feels it is pivotal to use your voice and position to make the changes you wish to see in the world. Jones went on to stress this point in a speech she gave at Harvard University, where she urged the graduating class of 2016 to have compassion and "choose love." She encouraged the students, saying, "In the face of all that noise, it's harder than ever to stay committed to do the things you really care about. But don't be distracted. ... Keep caring. It's not enough to talk among your friends about the problems you see in the world."
She joined The Office but knew her days 'were most likely numbered'
Still struggling to make it big as an actor, Rashida Jones became frustrated and decided she was going to return to college to study public policy. "I got the application and everything," Jones explained to the Los Angeles Times. "And then the role on 'The Office' happened."
Jones joined the third season of the popular television sitcom, playing the part of Karen Filippelli, the new love interest of Jim Halpert. However, knowing the role her character ultimately played, Jones felt that her days on the show were most likely numbered, and she carried this feeling of uncertainty with her throughout the entire season. "I knew because I was like the small point of a love triangle that I would eventually just ... I'd have to be sacrificed," the actor explained during an interview on "Off Camera with Sam Jones."
Though Rashida Jones was happy to work with the cast of "The Office," she was absolutely devastated to find out that she would no longer be a regular on the show. While the actor made some later guest appearances on the show, she eventually left the series altogether to pursue a different role.
She took on the role of Ann Perkins
In 2009, Rashida Jones joined the cast of "Parks and Recreation", accepting the role of nurse Ann Perkins. The show would run for a total of 7 seasons; however, "Parks and Recreation" was not always the popular sitcom that many know and love today. In an Instagram post celebrating the show's 10th anniversary, Jones touched upon this point, mentioning just how worried the cast and crew were about getting the series getting canceled. "We nervously waited for our (usually) very low ratings mornings after we aired and, every season, we prayed that we would get picked up, even if it was just for six more. Because we loved it."
Despite her love for the show, Rashida Jones left "Parks and Recreation" after Season 6 to pursue writing and producing. It just so happened that her character, Ann, was always meant to exit the show at some point, and this made for a much easier transition for both Jones and the show's producers alike. "It's a big, happy, mutual hug-fest celebration," executive producer Mike Schur told HuffPost at the time.
She began producing and writing
After Rashida Jones left "Parks and Recreation," she jumped right into the world of production, producing the documentary titled "Hot Girls Wanted," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015. As Jones said of the film to TheWrap, "[It] manages to tell a very intimate story within the ubiquitous, multibillion dollar and thriving porn industry, a story that will resonate with audiences across the country." The film made such an impact during its debut that Netflix decided to pick it up that same year. "Netflix is the ideal partner for us; not only do they understand this film but they're the perfect platform to reach the many people who need to see it," Jones added.
The following year, Rashida Jones traveled to Lebanon with the International Rescue Committee to speak with Syrian refugees. Upon her return, Jones wrote a piece for Vanity Fair titled "The Only Scary Thing About Syria's Refugees Is That They're Just Like Us." She not only exposed the hardships of these individuals, but urged readers to have more compassion and to take action when possible. "It's a generational imperative that we take care of each other. And we are all still capable of empathy," she wrote. "We just have to work a little harder to grow."
Rashida Jones welcomed a son shortly before losing her mother
On August 22, 2018, Rashida Jones and her partner, Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig, welcomed their first child, Isaiah Jones Koenig. The couple, however, never made a formal announcement about the milestone event and kept the baby a secret from news outlets for roughly a month. In an interview with The Guardian in 2014, Jones opened up about her views towards marriage and having children, explaining that it took her a while to be okay with the fact that she was not yet a wife or a mother. "I'm happy, but the fact that I'm not married and don't have kids – it's taken me a long time to get to a place where I actually am OK with that, where I actually don't feel like I'm some sort of loser."
Sadly, just eight months following the birth of her son, Jones received the news that her mother, Peggy Lipton, had died from cancer. What had been one of the happiest times in her life had suddenly turned into one of the most difficult. "I was in grief-shock," the actor told Terry Gross on NPR's "Fresh Air." "I don't even know if that's a word, but I was just not in my body at all and just had a baby." Luckily, Jones was working on filming "On the Rocks" at the time, an experience that she feels really saved her and brought her a sense of peace.
She served as an executive producer
Adding to her production credits, Rashida Jones served as the executive producer for the sitcom "#blackAF" in addition to playing Kenya Barris' onscreen wife, Joya. However, Jones received plenty of backlash regarding this role due to her outward appearance, as audiences felt that casting a light-skinned actor did not really fit the bill. "Luckily, I'm in my 40s and I've lived in this body my whole life, and I'm fully aware that what I look like doesn't always translate for people who don't know me," she told Harper's Bazaar. Jones went on to explain that her straight hair always made her stand out from her sisters, but that she is black nonetheless and should not have to prove herself.
Playing the role of Joya was definitely a favorite for Jones, as the overall character was not only different but felt the most genuine. "For me, career-wise, it's nice to play somebody who's doing that kind of searching in a way that is unapologetic," Jones told Variety.
She starred in a film alongside Bill Murray
Though she almost did not accept the role due to the death of her mother, Rashida Jones joined the cast of "On the Rocks," starring alongside Bill Murray. Since this was a more serious role for Jones, she pulled inspiration from her own life to really sell the part, as the film showcases the relationship between a daughter and her outgoing father. "My dad is a lover of life and music and people and women," she told Harper's Bazaar. "But I also feel protective of him because I know his heart and his intention. At a time when intention and context seem to be taking the backest back seat, I think it's an interesting thing to explore in the movie."
While Rashida Jones considers this film to be a saving grace for her at the time, it also helped her sort out some important pieces within her life. With her character, Laura, being a wife, mother, and daughter, it really allowed her to understand the importance of separating these roles, as this would only help her uncover her unique identity that much more. "As protective as I feel about my parents, I have to let go of that for them so I can have it for myself," she told the publication.
She celebrated her 48th birthday in 2024
On February 25, 2024, Rashida Jones turned 48, and the actor decided to spend her special day with one of her biggest fans: her father, Quincy Jones. Rashida shared a photo on social media with the caption, "Best birthday with my favorite fellow Pisces." The father and daughter, who have birthdays only a few weeks apart, have always been quite close. Back in 2018, she even co-directed and co-wrote a documentary about Quincy's life back, titled simply "Quincy."
In March 15, 2023, Rashida took to Instagram to celebrate her father's 90th birthday. She shared a video composed of 90 images captured throughout her dad's life thus far. "No one has lived more life, survived more challenges, contributed more culturally, loved with every piece of his heart than 'le Q.' I feel so blessed to have you as my father, my friend and my mentor. How did I get so lucky?" the actor wrote. That year, Quincy also took to Instagram to wish Rashida a happy birthday: "Watching you & your siblings grow up has been one of the greatest honors of my life, & I'm glad God chose me to be all-a-y'awl's papa!"