Insiders Close To Ivanka Trump & Karlie Kloss Make It Perfectly Clear Where They Stand

There has been a lot of speculation about Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss' rumored feud. The women are sisters-in-law due to Trump's marriage to Jared Kushner and Kloss' marriage to Joshua Kushner, but their relationship has been regarded as frosty, in part due to differing political views.

One sign that Trump and Kloss aren't over their rumored feud was that they attended the same pre-wedding event in India and weren't seen in photos together, even though they both shared pictures from the event online. However, sources with relationships to both of them have cleared the air on exactly where the sisters-in-law stand.

"Ivanka and Karlie have a good relationship, they're in the same family and they spend time at family events together, they also have an overlapping social circle in Miami," one insider told Page Six. "They may not be best friends, but it's wide off the mark to say they don't get along."