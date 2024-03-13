Insiders Close To Ivanka Trump & Karlie Kloss Make It Perfectly Clear Where They Stand
There has been a lot of speculation about Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss' rumored feud. The women are sisters-in-law due to Trump's marriage to Jared Kushner and Kloss' marriage to Joshua Kushner, but their relationship has been regarded as frosty, in part due to differing political views.
One sign that Trump and Kloss aren't over their rumored feud was that they attended the same pre-wedding event in India and weren't seen in photos together, even though they both shared pictures from the event online. However, sources with relationships to both of them have cleared the air on exactly where the sisters-in-law stand.
"Ivanka and Karlie have a good relationship, they're in the same family and they spend time at family events together, they also have an overlapping social circle in Miami," one insider told Page Six. "They may not be best friends, but it's wide off the mark to say they don't get along."
Will the sisters-in-law vote opposite each other in the 2024 election?
Another source for Page Six gave their two cents on Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss' relationship, and it was positive as well. The insider said, "They have weathered so much and they are still spending time together at family events and social events, they continue to have a good relationship. Their relationship has had a pretty good test over the past eight years!"
It's good that Ivanka gets along with her sister-in-law Kloss. However, another big test for their relationship is coming in the form of the 2024 presidential election. Ivanka said she wouldn't be a part of her father Donald Trump's campaign or work for him if he's elected once more, but she will likely still vote for him. Kloss, on the other hand, was a staunch supporter for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 election, according to a post she shared on Instagram. She will likely vote for them again.
But if the sources are to be believed, Kloss and Ivanka don't allow their political differences to affect their interpersonal relationship.