Signs Ivanka Trump And Karlie Kloss Aren't Over Their Rumored Feud

Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss's rumored feud began when Donald Trump's political career kicked off, and thanks to some recent indications, it might not be over yet. The warring sisters-in-law have kept it classy, with no personal attacks or online squabbles — at least not since the Capitol Riot fiasco anyway. After news of the violent insurrection initially broke, the former first daughter took to X, formerly known as Twitter, asking for peace.

However, in her since-deleted post, Ivanka also crowned the rioters "American Patriots" (via People). Soon after, Kloss wrote a tweet of her own, and many interpreted it as a direct response to Ivanka. "Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic," she noted on X. "Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American." A commenter then asked Kloss to share her views with Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.

The model responded simply: "I've tried." Page Six, citing a hidden source, claimed that the former White House senior adviser was very upset by the post because Kloss had never actually spoken to her about politics IRL. If this source is correct, someone isn't exactly being truthful. But this isn't the only sign that it's not all sunshine and rainbows between the celebrity sisters-in-law.