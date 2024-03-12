Signs Ivanka Trump And Karlie Kloss Aren't Over Their Rumored Feud
Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss's rumored feud began when Donald Trump's political career kicked off, and thanks to some recent indications, it might not be over yet. The warring sisters-in-law have kept it classy, with no personal attacks or online squabbles — at least not since the Capitol Riot fiasco anyway. After news of the violent insurrection initially broke, the former first daughter took to X, formerly known as Twitter, asking for peace.
However, in her since-deleted post, Ivanka also crowned the rioters "American Patriots" (via People). Soon after, Kloss wrote a tweet of her own, and many interpreted it as a direct response to Ivanka. "Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic," she noted on X. "Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American." A commenter then asked Kloss to share her views with Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.
The model responded simply: "I've tried." Page Six, citing a hidden source, claimed that the former White House senior adviser was very upset by the post because Kloss had never actually spoken to her about politics IRL. If this source is correct, someone isn't exactly being truthful. But this isn't the only sign that it's not all sunshine and rainbows between the celebrity sisters-in-law.
They attended the same wedding but didn't post pictures of each other
In March 2024, Ivanka Trump, Karlie Kloss, and their husbands, Jared and Joshua Kushner, were guests at the pre-wedding party of Indian billionaire Anant Ambani and his paramour, Radhika Merchant. Notably, though, neither woman posted a photo with the other on their social media pages. This is a significant detail considering that they are both active on Instagram and often post pictures with friends during far less exciting occasions.
Ivanka's posts featured her daughter, Arabella, who's fast growing up to be her twin and also attended the lavish event, and her husband. Kloss, meanwhile, shared a bunch of shots from the celebrations including one with a friend — but none with her sister-in-law. They even shared photos taken in the exact same location, behind an illuminated merry-go-round.
This might not be a mega announcement, but it's clear that all's not chirpy behind the scenes with Trump and Kloss. Another key sign that something is off between them is that the women rarely hang out publicly. Although they live in the same Miami area, they've only been spotted together once: At Kushner and Kloss's home after the birth of their second child, back in 2021.
Kloss admitted that it's difficult being Ivanka Trump's sister-in-law
One massive reason we know there's a considerable amount of strain between these famous ladies is that Karlie Kloss openly acknowledged in a 2019 interview with Vogue that it was tough being related to the Trumps. "It's been hard. But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband," she said at the time. Her statements might have something to do with how much political attention she's gotten since marrying Joshua Kushner.
The model has been the victim of sassy comments and more direct confrontations alike ever since she officially became Ivanka Trump's sister-in-law. While judging on the reality show "Project Runway," a contestant and designer responded to criticism about Kloss having nowhere to wear his look by quipping: "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?" (via X). Despite this, there have been plenty of stories asserting that Ivanka does get along well with Kloss.
In November 2023, The Messenger (via MSN) reported that, according to insiders, the in-laws were actively building a friendship thanks predominantly to Jared and Joshua Kushner's close sibling bond — especially since the former first daughter took a step back from politics following the culmination of her father's presidential term. If this is the case, not posting pics with each other could simply be their attempt to avoid more negative attention.